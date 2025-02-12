Club Brugge vs Atalanta Prediction and Betting Tips | February 12th 2025

Club Brugge will entertain Atalanta at Jan Breydel Stadium in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League knockout round playoffs on Wednesday. The visitors narrowly missed out on direct qualification to the last 16, finishing ninth in the league phase standings.

Brugge, meanwhile, finished 24th in the standings at the end of the league phase, sneaking into the playoffs in the final available spot.

The hosts returned to winning ways after five games last week, recording a 1-0 home triumph over Oud-Heverlee Leuven in the Belgian Pro League. Gustaf Nilsson scored the only goal of the match in the 31st minute.

La Dea registered their first win after three games last week, defeating Verona 5-0 away in Serie A. Mateo Retegui continued his prolific form, scoring four goals in that match. Ederson scored the other goal while Marten de Roon provided his second assist of the season in that win.

Club Brugge last qualified for the knockout round of the competition in the 2022-23 campaign while the visitors last made it to the round of 16 in the 2020-21 edition.

Club Brugge vs Atalanta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time in their history.

The hosts have played Italian teams 24 times in all competitions, recording five wins while suffering 12 losses.

La Dea have crossed paths with Belgian teams four times, though the last meeting took place in 1988. They are winless in these meetings, suffering three losses.

Club Brugge are unbeaten in their last 15 home games across all competitions, recording 12 wins.

Atalanta have lost just one of their last 15 away games in all competitions.

Brugge are unbeaten in their last three home games in the Champions League, recording two wins and keeping two clean sheets.

The visitors have scored 17 goals in their last five games in the Champions League.

Club Brugge vs Atalanta Prediction

Blauw-Zwart have won just one of their last six games in all competitions, with three ending in draws. Three of their five wins against Italian teams have been registered at home, though their last home win against Italian opponents was registered 47 years ago. They failed to score in two of their four home games in the Champions League while keeping two clean sheets.

Ardon Jashari and Chemsdine Talbi were rested against Oud-Heverlee Leuven last week and should return to the starting XI. Bjorn Meijer has been left out of the squad for this match due to a persistent injury. 2024 Belgian Golden Shoe winner Hans Vanaken is expected to lead the lineup here.

La Dea registered a thumping 5-0 away win over Verona last week and will look to continue their form in this match. They scored five goals for the second time in six games. They are unbeaten in their last five Champions League away games, recording three wins and scoring 16 goals. The Bergamo-based side are strong favorites to emerge from this playoff.

Gian Piero Gasperini remains without the services of Gianluca Scamacca, Odilon Kossounou, and Sead Kolašinac due to injuries. Ademola Lookman is also a key absentee with a knee injury. Goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi has the flu and faces a late fitness test.

The visitors scored 20 goals versus Brugge's seven strikes in the league phase and, considering Atalanta's recent away form in the Champions League, La Dea are expected to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Club Brugge 1-3 Atalanta

Club Brugge vs Atalanta Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Atalanta to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

Bold Tip: Mateo Retegui to score or assist anytime - Yes

