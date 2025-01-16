Club Brugge vs Beerschot Prediction and Betting Tips | January 18th 2025

Club Brugge will host Beerschot at Jan Breydel Stadium on Saturday in the 22nd round of the 2024-25 Jupiler Pro League campaign. The hosts will be confident to continue their remarkable form and stay in the title race by picking up an easy win over the much weaker visitors.

Club Brugge extended their outstanding unbeaten streak across all competitions to 17 matches with a win over Genk in the cup on Wednesday. The defending champions picked up an impressive 3-0 victory over Anderlecht in their last league game to stay one point behind league leaders Genk.

Beerschot are at the other end of the spectrum, having won only one of their last 10 league outings. Their 1-1 draw against Royal Antwerp last time out, albeit impressive, was the 19th time the visitors have dropped points in 21 league matches so far, leaving them at the bottom of the league table, 11 points deep into the relegation round.

Club Brugge vs Beerschot Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have only met 10 previous times going into this weekend's fixture. Club Brugge have won six of those meetings, three have ended in draws and Beerschot have won just one.

The hosts have a stellar goalscoring record in the most recent editions of this fixture with 16 goals scored across the last five.

The visitors pulled off an impressive 2-2 comeback when the teams met earlier this season in November.

Blauw-Zwart have the best offensive record in the Belgian top flight with 47 goals scored in 21 matches played.

Beerschot have the joint-third-worst offensive record in the league and the worst defensive record with only 19 goals scored and 43 conceded in 21 matches.

Club Brugge vs Beerschot Prediction

Blauw-Zwart are heavy favorites going into the weekend and should cruise to an easy victory against the visitors thanks to the superior quality of their team and their much better form.

Beerschot will have a mountain to climb if they are to get any result on Saturday. The visitors are winless on the road this season and can only hope to avoid a blowout defeat when they face the current title holders.

Prediction: Club Brugge 3-1 Beerschot

Club Brugge vs Beerschot Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Club Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals scored)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of their last seven matchups)

