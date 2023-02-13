Club Brugge vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | February 15, 2023

Club Brugge will entertain Benfica at the Jan Breydel Stadium in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 on Wednesday (February 15).

The hosts have qualified for the knockouts for the first time after finishing a point behind Group B winners Porto. Benfica, meanwhile, enjoyed an unbeaten group stage campaign, winning Group H ahead of heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus. They reached the quarterfinals last season, losing to eventual finalists Liverpool (6-4 on aggregate).

Brugge drew 1-1 draw against Union St. Gilloise in the Belgian Pro League on Friday (February 10), thanks to Hans Vanaken's first-half goal. That extended their unbeaten run across competitions to six games. Benfica, meanwhile, were eliminated from the Taca de Portugal quarterfinals by Braga on penalties in their last outing.

Club Brugge vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time, but Brugge and Benfica have faced opponents from Portugal and Belgium respectively.

Brugge have met Portuguese opponents 15 times across competitions, winning five and losing seven. Benfica have met Belgian opponents 22 times, winning 12 and losing five.

Benfica have lost just twice this season, with both coming against Braga.

Brugge had the joint-second-best defensive record in the Champions League group stage, conceding just four goals in six games.

Benfica conceded seven goals in six games but scored 16 goals, the fourth-best attacking record.

Club Brugge vs Benfica Prediction

Brugge have lost just once this year but have drawn five of their last six games. They have also drawn their last four home games. Blauw-Zwart have seen under 2.5 goals in four of their last six games.

Benfica, meanwhile, have kept clean sheets in four of their last five games and have scored at least twice in six of their last seven games.

Brugge, though, are unbeaten in their last seven games and considering their home advantage, a draw could ensue.

Prediction: Club Brugge 2-2 Benfica

Club Brugge vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: Joao Mario to score or assist any time - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 5: Benfica to score first - Yes

