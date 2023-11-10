Club Brugge vs Cercle Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12th 2023

Club Brugge will face city rivals Cercle Brugge at the Jan Breydel Stadion for a Jupiler League matchday 14 fixture on Sunday.

The 'hosts' are fresh off claiming a routine 2-0 victory over Swiss side Lugano at the same venue in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday. Igor Thiago and Hans Vanaken scored second-half goals either side of Ferran Jutgla's missed penalty to guide their side to victory.

The Blauw-Zwart will turn their focus back to the domestic scene where their last game saw them fall to a 2-1 defeat away to Royal Union.

Cercle Brugge, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 3-0 loss on home turf against Anderlecht. Kasper Dolberg and Anders Dreyer each scored and provided an assist to inspire the rout.

The defeat left the Green and Black in fourth spot in the table with 21 points to show for their efforts in 13 games. Club Brugge are seventh with 19 points to their name.

Club Brugge vs Cercle Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 106th meeting between the two sides. Club Brugge have 72 wins to their name, Cercle were victorious on 16 occasions while 17 games ended in draws.

Their most recent meeting came in February 2023 when the spoils were shared in a 2-2 draw.

Five of the last seven head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Club Brugge's six league games at home this season have witnessed goals at both ends.

Cercle Brugge have the best defensive away record in the league with five goals conceded in six games.

Four of Club Brugge's last five games in all competitions have produced three goals or more.

Club Brugge vs Cercle Brugge Prediction

Club Brugge have been inconsistent in the league this season, which is in contrast to their impressive form on the continent. They currently find themselves 12 points off league leaders Royal Union and will aim for a win here to usurp their city rivals in the table.

Cercle Brugge are in the early conversation for European qualification but their debilitating defeat to Anderlecht last weekend was a reality check. They will be looking to bounce back here, although wins against their more established rivals are rare.

We are backing the home side to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Club Brugge 2-1 Cercle Brugge

Club Brugge vs Cercle Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Club Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Club Brugge to win either half