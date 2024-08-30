Club Brugge vs Cercle Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | September 1, 2024 

Club Brugge and city rivals Cercle Brugge battle for three points in a Jupiler League matchday six fixture on Sunday (September 1). The hosts are coming off a 2-1 win at Dender last weekend.

All three goals came in the first half, with Gustaf Nilsson and Chritos Tzolis scoring to put Club Brugge two goals up inside 13 minutes. Nathan Rodes halved the deficit in first-half injury time for Dender.

Cercle, meanwhile, suffered a harrowing 4-1 home defeat to Wisla in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League play-off. They were two goals up at the break, courtesy of goals from Alan Uryga and Tamas Kiss.

Patryk Gogol put the Polish side 3-0 up, but Felipe Augusto pulled one back for Cercle. Lukasz Zwolinski completed the scoring in injury time. Despite the heavy loss, Groen en Zwart advanced to the league phase with a 7-5 aggregate win.

Miron Muslic's side now turn their focus back to the domestic scene, where their last game was a 1-1 draw at Leuven a fortnight ago. The stalemate left them in 14th spot in the standings with four points after as many games, while Club Brugge are eighth with seven points.

Club Brugge vs Cercle Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Club Brugge have 102 wins from their last 177 head-to-head games with Cercle Brugge, losing 31.

Their most recent meeting in May saw a share of the spoils in a goalless draw on the final day of the last season.

Their last five head-to-head games have ended in stalemates.

Five of Club Brugge's six games across competitions this season have been decided by one-goal margins.

Four of Cercle's last five competitive games have had goals at both ends.

Club Brugge vs Cercle Brugge Prediction

Club Brugge had one of the worst starts to a league season in recent history this term, going winless in their opening three games, losing once. However, they have won their last two games.

Cercle Brugge, for their part, suffered an embarrssing home defeat despite being the strong favourites. They are three points behind their city rivals with a game in hand. Expect Club Brugge to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Club Brugge 2-1 Cercle Brugge

Club Brugge vs Cercle Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Club Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

