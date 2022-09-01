Club Brugge vs Cercle Brugge prediction, preview, team news and more | Belgian Jupiler League 2022–23

Club Brugge and Cercle Brugge will meet in round seven of the Belgian Jupiler League on Friday at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

The visitors, who have failed to win their last four outings, head into the Bruges derby looking to end their dry spell and get one over their local rivals.

Club Brugge maintained their fine run of results, as they fought back from behind to claim a 3-1 victory over Sporting Charleroi on Friday. The Blauw-Zwart have now won their last three league outings, scoring eight goals and conceding twice since a 1-1 draw with Zulte Waregem on August 5.

With 13 points from six games, Club Brugge are third in the Jupiler League standings, two points off Genk and Royal Antwerp who are tied on 15 points atop the points table.

Cercle Brugge, meanwhile, failed to find their feet last time out as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Zulte Waregem on home turf.

They have now failed to taste victory in four straight games, picking up two points from a possible 12. Cercle Brugge are 16th in the league standings, picking up five points from their first six games of the ongoing league campaign.

Club Brugge vs Cercle Brugge Head-To-Head

With their first encounter coming in the 1899-1900 campaign, Friday’s matchup is another edition in the heated interstate rivalry between the two Bruges outfits. Club Brugge have picked up 103 wins from their previous 171 meetings with Cercle Brugge, who have managed 31 victories. The spoils have been shared on 37 occasions.

Club Brugge Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-L

Cercle Brugge Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-L-W

Club Brugge vs Cercle Brugge Team News

Club Brugge

Club Brugge will be without Noa Lang, Tajon Buchanan and Mats Rits, who are recuperating from injury.

Injured: Noa Lang, Tajon Buchanan, Mats Rits

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Cercle Brugge

David Sousa, Senna Miangue and Edgaras Utkus are all recuperating from injury and will sit out this weekend game.

Injured: David Sousa, Senna Miangue, Edgaras Utkus

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Club Brugge vs Cercle Brugge Predicted XIs

Club Brugge (3-5-2): Simon Mignolet; Clinton Mata, Brandon Mechele, Abakar Sylla; Andreas Skov Olsen, Casper Nielsen, Hans Vanaken, Denis Odoi, Bjorn Meijer; Kamal Sowah, Ferran Jutgla

Cercle Brugge (4-2-3-1): Radoslaw Majecki; Robbe Decostere, Boris Popovic, Jesper Daland, Louis Torres; Leonardo Lopes, Ayase Ueda, Hannes Van Der Bruggen, Thibo Somers; Dino Hotic, Thibo Somers, Kevin Denkey

Club Brugge vs Cercle Brugge Prediction

Considering past results between the two teams, Club Brugge head into the weekend as firm favourites to claim all three points. The hosts have won their last three games and should continue in the same vein to see off Cercle Brugge.

Prediction: Club Brugge 3-1 Cercle Brugge

