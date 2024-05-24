Club Brugge vs Cercle Brugge prediction, preview, team news and more | Belgian Jupiler League 2023-24

Club Brugge set out to clinch the Belgian Jupiler Pro League title when they host Cercle Brugge in the season finale on Sunday (May 25). Miron Muslic’s men journey to the Jan Breydel Stadium without a win in five games against their derby rivals since December 2021.

Club Brugge moved within touching distance of the title lst Sunday with a 1-0 victory over Anderlecht at Lotto Park. Nicky Hayen’s side have gone four games without defeat across competitions, winning two since a 3-2 defeat to Fiorentina in the UEFA Europa Conference League on May 5.

With 49 points from 39 matches, Club Brugge are atop the Jupiler League championship round table, three points above second-placed Union Saint-Gilloise, albeit with a significant +13 goal difference.

Cercle Brugge, meanwhile, suffered a major setback in their push for Europa League qualification, as they fell to a 2-1 loss to Saint-Gilloise last time out.

Before that, Muslic’s men were on a three-game unbeaten run, claiming a 1-1 draw with Anderlecht on April 28 before consecutive victories over Genk and Royal Antwerp.

With 36 points from 39 matches, Cercle Brugge are fifth in the league, one point behind fourth-placed Genk in the Europa League qualification spot.

Club Brugge vs Cercle Brugge Head-to-Head

With 28 wins from their last 44 meetings, Club Brugge boast a superior record in the fixture. Cercle Brugge have picked up seven wins in that period.

Club Brugge Form Guide: W-D-D-W-L

Cercle Brugge Form Guide: L-W-W-D-L

Club Brugge vs Cercle Brugge Team News

Club Brugge

Igor Thiago, Dedryck Boyata and Bjorn Meijer are recuperating from injuries and will play no part.

Injured: Igor Thiago, Dedryck Boyata and Bjorn Meijer

Suspended: None

Cercle Brugge

The visitors will be without Nils De Wilde, Malamine Efekele and Edgaras Utkus, who have been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Nils De Wilde, Malamine Efekele, Edgaras Utkus

Suspended: None

Club Brugge vs Cercle Brugge Predicted XIs

Club Brugge (4-2-3-1): Simon Mignolet; Denis Odoi, Joel Ordonez, Brandon Mechele, Maxim De Cuyper; Raphael Onyedika, Casper Nielsen; Michal Skoras, Hans Vanaken, Hugo Vetlesen; Ferran Jutgla

Cercle Brugge (4-2-3-1): Warleson; Hugo Siquet, Christiaan Ravych, Jesper Daland, Leonardo Lopes; Abu Francis, Hannes van der Bruggen; Thibo Somers, Felix Lemarechal, Felipe Augusto; Kevin Denkey

Club Brugge vs Cercle Brugge Prediction

Club Brugge have been utterly dominant in the fixture. Cercle Brugge are winless in nine visits to the Jan Breydel Stadium since November 2012, so the hosts should claim all three points once again.

Prediction: Club Brugge 2-0 Cercle Brugge