Club Brugge vs Charleroi Prediction and Betting Tips | January 22nd 2023

Club Brugge will welcome Sporting Charleroi to the Jan Breydel Stadion for a matchday 22 fixture in the Belgian Jupiler League on Sunday.

The hosts will be seeking to return to winning ways, having relinquished the lead in a 1-1 draw away to St Truiden on Thursday. The defending champions went ahead through Wolke Janssens' 26th-minute own goal but Gianni Bruno leveled matters for the hosts in the 82nd minute.

Sporting Charleroi also settled for a share of the spoils in a goalless draw away to Gent.

The draw left them in 11th spot, having garnered 26 points from 20 matches. Club Brugge sit in fourth spot with 36 points to their name.

Club Brugge vs Charleroi Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 80 occasions in the past, Club Brugge have been the overwhelmingly dominant side with 50 wins to their name. 22 matches ended in a draw, while 10 games ended in victory for Sunday's visitors.

Their most recent meeting came in August 2022 when Club Brugge claimed a comfortable 3-1 away win.

Club Brugge are winless in their last six matches in all competitions, drawing four and losing two games in this run.

Each of the last five head-to-head games hosted by Club Brugge have seen one side fail to find the back of the net, with Sporting Charleroi claiming a 1-0 away win on two occasions.

Each of Club Brugge's last six games in all competitions have witnessed goals at both ends.

Club Brugge are yet to win a home game this year.

Club Brugge vs Charleroi Prediction

Club Brugge's title defense has not gone according to plan and they currently find themselves 19 points behind league leaders Genk.

Their inconsistencies led to the parting of ways with former manager Carl Hoefkens but the appointment of Scott Parker has not had the desired effect. The former Fulham manager is yet to oversee his first win after three games in charge.

Club Brugge are favorites to win against Sporting Charleroi, although nothing can be taken for granted. Nevertheless, we are backing the hosts to end their six-game winless run with a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Club Brugge 3-1 Sporting Charleroi

Club Brugge vs Charleroi Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Club Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes