Club Brugge vs Charleroi Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16, 2023

Club Brugge host Charleroi at the Jan Breydelstadion in the Belgian Pro League on Saturday (September 16).

Brugge will look to get back to winning ways following a 2-1 loss to Gent in their last league game. It was their second straight winless game after a 2-2 home draw to Osasuna in the UEFA Europa Conference League. Nevertheless, Brugge are through to the group stage.

Blauw-Zwart are fourth in the league table with 10 points, three shy of the summit, with a game in hand. Brugge are unbeaten in five home games, winning three. Brugge and Charleroi drew 2-2 draw in their previous league meeting in January.

Charleroi, meanwhile are yet to win in the new season. They have managed four draws in six fixtures, leaving them in 13th place place among 16 teams. Their last win came on July 15 in a friendly against Dutch side Utrecht (2-1). Head coach Felice Mazzù is under pressure to get their campaign on track.

Les Zebres’ previous success at Jan Breydelstadion was in February 2020. They have been to the venue twice since then, drawing once and losing once. However, they're set to face an uphill battle at Bruges, considering their underwhelming form, winning once in their last five trips.

Club Brugge vs Charleroi Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brugge have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five games against Charleroi.

The hosts have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five home clashes with Charleroi.

Brugge have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five home games.

Charleroi have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five away outings.

Brugge have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games, while Charleroi have drawn thrice and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Brugge: L-D-W-W-W; Charleroi: D-L-D-D-L

Club Brugge vs Charleroi Prediction

Brugge boast three players in the league's top eight in the scoring charts. Andreas Skov Olsen leads the team with four goals, while Igor Thiago and Philip Zinckernagel have netted thrice apiece. The hosts have scored in their last nine games.

Charleroi, meanwhile, have been impressive defensively, but Brugge are expected to win based on their better recent form and home advantage.

Prediction: Brugge 3-1 Charleroi

Club Brugge vs Charleroi Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Brugge

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Brugge to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Charleroi to score - Yes