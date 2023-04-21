Club Brugge vs Eupen Prediction and Betting Tips | April 23, 2023 

Club Brugge and Eupen battle for three points in on matchday 34 - the final matchday - of the Jupiler League on Sunday (April 23).

The hosts come into the off a goalless draw at Westerlo at the weekend. Eupen, meanwhile, fell to a 5-1 defeat to Waregem at home. Zinho Gano scored a first-half hat-trick in the rout, while Ruud Vormer starred with three assists and a second-half strike. Smail Prevljak netted a consolation for Eupen.

The defeat left Eupen in 15th place in the standings, having garnered 28 points from 33 games. Brugge, meanwhile, sit in fifth spot with 56 points to show for their efforts after 33 outings.

Club Brugge vs Eupen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 15 previous occasions, with Brugge leading 10-2.

Their most recent meeting in July 2022 saw Eupen claim a 2-1 home win.

Eupen are on an eight-game winless run in the league, losing five games.

Their last five head-to-head games have produced at least three goals, with the last three witnessing goals at both ends.

Brugge's last five league games have seen at least one side fail to score.

The hosts have scored at least twice in six of their last seven meetings at home to Eupen

Club Brugge vs Eupen Prediction

Club Brugge's title defence has gone horrendously, as they find themselves out of the Championship playoff spots. The defending champions have to win this game, and also hope that Gent fall to a surprise home defeat to Oostende.

Eupen, meanwhile, are just directly above the drop zone, with one point separating them from 16th-placed Waregem. A win for the Pandas will see them preserve their top-flight status, but they will also be safe by matching Maregem's result.

Brugge are the heavy favourites, but their inconsistency means nothing can be taken for granted. Nevertheless, the hosts should claim a comfortable win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Brugge 3-0 Eupen

Club Brugge vs Eupen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Brugge to score over 1.5 goals

