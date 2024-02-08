Club Brugge vs Eupen Prediction and Betting Tips | February 10th 2024

Club Brugge will host Eupen at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The home side are enjoying a good run of form at the moment and have their sights set on continental football with the title race almost a foregone conclusion. They were beaten 2-1 by defending champions Royal Antwerp in their last league outing and had looked set to be headed toward a win following Maxim De Cuyper's second-half strike before their opponents scored two long-range strikes late in the game to snatch all three points.

Club Brugge sit third in the league table with 41 points from 24 matches. They are four points behind second-placed Anderlecht and will be looking to reduce that gap this weekend.

Eupen, on the other hand, have endured a difficult league campaign and are currently fighting to remain in the Belgian top flight. They were beaten 1-0 by Mechelen in their last match, struggling to fashion any noteworthy chances to get on the scoresheet before their opponents took the lead in the second half.

The visitors sit 15th in the league table with just 21 points picked up so far and will be desperate to add to that tally here.

Club Brugge vs Eupen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 17 meetings between Club Brugge and Eupen. The hosts have won 12 of those games while the visitors have won twice. There have been three draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won their last two games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last 13.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last seven games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2020.

Blauw-Zwart have the joint-best defensive record in the Belgian top-flight this season with a goal tally of 23.

Club Brugge vs Eupen Prediction

Club Brugge's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings and they will be looking to kick on from that this week. They are undefeated on home turf in the league this season and are overwhelming favorites for the weekend clash.

Eupen, meanwhile, have lost their last two games and six of their last eight. They have now lost four of their last five competitive games on the road and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Club Brugge 3-1 Eupen

Club Brugge vs Eupen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Club Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Each of the last seven matches between the two teams have all produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last five matches)