Club Brugge vs FC Zenit prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

The champions of Russia travel to the champions of Belgium, as Club Brugge host FC Zenit on matchday five of the UEFA Champions League at the Jan Breydel Stadion in Brugge.

Both of these teams are in a decent position in their domestic league tables, even though Zenit are out of contention to qualify for the Champions league knockout stages, having picked up just one point from four games.

The Russian champions can, at best, hope to finish in third place in the group and take a spot in the UEFA Europa League round of 32.

They need a win in Brugge to do that, though, as the Belgians will guarantee themselves third spot at least with a draw or a win in this game.

These two opponents played out goalless draws over the weekend. Club Brugge secured a 0-0 away draw at Excel Mouscron, while Zenit had their goalless draw away at Arsenal Tula.

Club Brugge vs FC Zenit Head-to-Head

FC Zenit and Club Brugge had never faced each other in a competitive game before their clash in St. Petersburg in October.

Club Brugge won that game 2-1 thanks to a 93rd-minute winner from Charles de Ketelaere.

Club Brugge form guide: D-L-W-W-L

FC Zenit form guide: D-L-D-W-D

Club Brugge vs FC Zenit Team News

Phillippe Clement does not have injury concerns to deal with in his Club Brugge squad. He does have an issue of form and goals though, as Brugge have been a bit goal-shy in their last few games. Krepin Diatta and Emmanuel Dennis are expected to start this game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

For FC Zenit, Artem Dzyuba is an injury doubt and Dejan Lovren is suspended for accumulating yellow cards.

Injured: Malcom

Doubtful: Artem Dzyuba

Suspended: Dejan Lovren

Club Brugge vs FC Zenit Predicted XI

Club Brugge (4-3-3): Ethan Horvath; Clinton Mata, Odilon Kossounou, Simon Deli; Krepin Diatta, Mats Rits, Ruud Vormer; Hans Vanaken, Eduardo Sobol; Emmanuel Dennis, Michael Krmencik

FC Zenit (4-3-3): Mikhail Kerzhakov; Aleksei Sutormin, Danila Prokhin, Dmitri Chistyakov, Yuri Zhirkhov; Aleksandr Yerokhin, Daler Kuzyayev, Wilmar Barrios; Sebastian Driussi, Sardar Azmoun, Malcom

Club Brugge vs FC Zenit Prediction

We are predicting a narrow win for Club Brugge in this game, which would ensure Europa League football at the very least.

The victory would also keep Club Brugge alive in the Champions League going into matchday six.

Prediction: Club Brugge 2-1 FC Zenit