Club Brugge vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | April 13th 2025

Club Brugge will welcome league leaders Genk to Jan Breydel Stadium in a top-of-the-table Belgian Pro League clash on Sunday. Both teams have won their two games in the Championship playoffs, and the visitors have a four-point lead over Brugge.
The hosts extended their winning streak in the league to four games last week, recording a 3-2 away win over Antwerp. Ferran Jutglà, Ardon Jashari, and Christos Tzolis scored in the first half to give them a comfortable three-goal lead, and Antwerp could only score twice after the break.
The league leaders also made it four wins on the trot last week with a 2-1 away triumph over Anderlecht. Joris Kayembe scored in the 32nd minute, and fellow defender Zakaria El Ouahdi restored their lead in the 84th minute.
Club Brugge vs Genk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have met 115 times in all competitions since 1974. Brugge have been the better side in these meetings, recording 56 wins. The visitors have 36 wins to their name, and 23 games have ended in draws.
- The hosts have the best goalscoring record in the Belgian Pro League this season, scoring 70 goals, nine more than the league leaders.
- They last met in the Belgian Cup semifinals and played out a 1-1 draw in the second leg in February. Brugge made it to the final 3-2 on aggregate.
- Genk are unbeaten in their last seven away games in the Belgian Pro League. They have recorded five wins and have scored two goals apiece in five games.
- Club Brugge have won their last two home games, scoring six goals.
- The visitors have won just one of their last seven meetings against Brugge while suffering five losses.
Club Brugge vs Genk Prediction
Blauw-Zwart are unbeaten in their last five league games, recording four consecutive wins. They have conceded 12 goals in these games and will look to continue their prolific run here. They have lost just one of their last 12 home games in the league while recording nine wins.
Blauw-Wit head into the match in great form and are unbeaten in their last 12 games in all competitions. They have registered nine wins during that period and have scored at least two goals in seven games. They have won five of their last six away games and will look to continue that form here. Nonetheless, they have won just one of their last seven away games in this fixture, suffering five losses.
Both teams have enjoyed a great run of form and are expected to play out a high-scoring draw in this crucial match.
Prediction: Club Brugge 2-2 Genk
Club Brugge vs Genk Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes