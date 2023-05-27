Club Brugge vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | May 28, 2023 

Club Brugge and Genk will battle for three points in a Jupiler League fixture on Sunday (May 28).

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 win over Royal Antwerp at the same venue last weekend. Danish midfielder Casper Nielsen scored a second-half brace to guide his side to all three points.

Genk, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 home draw against Royal Union. Mark McKenzie broke the deadlock in the tenth minute for the hosts, while Nigerian forward Victor Boniface levelled matters six minutes before the break.

The draw left the Blauw-Wit in third spot with 42 points. Brugge sit in fourth spot and have 33 points to show for their efforts.

Club Brugge vs Genk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 107th meeting between the two sides. Brugge lead 51-34.

Their most recent meeting in April saw Genk claim a 3-1 home win.

Seventeen of their last 18 meetings have had goals at both ends, with 15 producing at least three goals.

Genk are winless in seven road games, losing thrice.

Brugge have won four of their last five home meetings with Genk.

Their last seven meetings have produced four goals or more and also witnessed goals at both ends.

Club Brugge vs Genk Prediction

Brugge's disastrous campaign means they don't have a horse in the title race and are essentially playing the role of spoilers. They played their role well last week with their win against Royal Antwerp and will look to do the same against Genk.

Genk, for their part, have seen their title aspirations dissipate with each passing week, having failed to sustain their fine start in the home run.

Game between the two sides have been high-scoring affairs, and another goalfest can be expected on Sunday. Brugge have nothing to play for, while Genk need maximum points to keep their hopes alive. The spoils could be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Brugge 3-3 Genk

Club Brugge vs Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Both teams to score over 1.5 goals

Poll : 0 votes