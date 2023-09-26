Club Brugge vs Genk Prediction and Betting Tips | September 28, 2023 

Club Brugge host Genk at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Thursday (September 28) in the Jupiler Pro League.

The hosts drew 1-1 with Anderlecht in their last game, with Andreas Skov Olsen's second-half equaliser rescuing a point for the Blauw-Zwart. Brugge are third in the league with 14 points from seven games. They're just two points above sixth-placed Genk.

Genk, meanwhile, are coming off a 3-3 draw with Sint-Truidense in their last league game. They were three goals down at the break before Bilal El Khannous, Tolu Arokodare and Ghana international Joseph Paintsil helped the Blauw-Wit force a share of the spoils in an impressive comeback.

Club Brugge vs Genk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 87 previous meetings between the two teams, Brugge lead Genk 40-30.

Brugge are without a clean sheet in 19 games in the fixture since 2018.

Brugge are the highest-scoring side in the top flight this season, scoring 20 goals.

Genk have the second-best defensive record in the Pro League this season, conceding five times.

Club Brugge vs Genk Prediction

Brugge are on a run of back-to-back draws and have lost just of their last 11 games across competitions. They're unbeaten in seven home games this season.

Genk, meanwhile, have also drawn their last two games and are unbeaten in their last nine outings. They have performed well on the road recently but may have to settle for a draw against an inspired opponent. Expect a high-scoring stalemate on the night.

Prediction: Brugge 2-2 Genk

Club Brugge vs Genk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Their last ten meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both Brugge and Genk have scored in their last nine matchups.)