Club Brugge vs Genk prediction, preview, team news and more | Jupiler League 2021-22 

Club Brugge will welcome Genk to the Jan Breydel Stadion for a matchday 32 clash in the Belgian Jupiler League.

The hosts are hot on the heels of Royal Union as they look to successfully defend their league crown. They currently sit in second spot on 63 points, seven points behind the table-toppers.

Genk, meanwhile, are in eighth spot with 45 points in 31 games. They need points to keep their hopes of continental qualification alive.

The visitors are coming off a 1-0 defeat to St. Truiden on home turf last weekend. Daichi Hayashi's first-half strike proved to be the difference between the two teams.

Club Brugge, meanwhile, secured maximum points with a comfortable 3-1 away victory over Oostende. Sargis Adamyan's first-half brace guided the defending champions to victory.

Club Brugge vs Genk Head-to-Head

The two teams have clashed on 84 occasions, with Club Brugge winning 41 and losing 27 times, while 16 games ended in stalemates.

Their most recent clash came in December 2021. Club Brugge progressed to the quarter-final of the Belgian Cup with a 5-3 penalty shootout win after both teams played out a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Club Brugge form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W.

Genk form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-W.

Club Brugge vs Genk Team News

Club Brugge

Ebeguowen Otasowie recently tested positive to COVID-19 and is currently in self-isolation.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspensions: None

Unavailable: Ebeguowen Otasowie.

Genk

Mark McKenzie and Simen Jukleroed are both unavailable for the visitors.

Injuries: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspensions: None.

Unavailable: Mark Mackenzie and Simen Jukleroed.

Club Brugge vs Genk Predicted XIs

Club Brugge (3-5-2): Simon Mignolet (GK); Stanley Nsoki, Brandon Mechele, Clinton Mata; Tajon Buchanan, Dennis Odoi, Hans Vanaken, Mats Rits, Andreas Olsen; Noa Lang, Sergis Adamyan.

Genk (4-3-3): Maarten Vandevoordt (GK); Gerardo Arteaga, Jhon Lucumi, Carlos Cuesta, Daniel Munoz; Mike Ndayoshimiye, Bryan Heynen, Patrik Hrosovsky; Theo Bongonda, Paul Onuachu, Junya Ito.

Club Brugge vs Genk Prediction

Club Brugge are in splendid form domestically. They have only league action to worry about, and they will channel all their attention on trying to usurp Royal Union from the summit.

Genk, meanwhile, have had a topsy turvy campaign. The quality available to both teams means they could both find the back of the net, but the hosts are likely to emerge triumphant in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Club Brugge 3-1 Genk.

Edited by Bhargav