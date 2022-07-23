Club Brugge vs Genk prediction, preview, team news and more | Jupiler Pro League 2022-23

Reigning champions Club Brugge will entertain Genk at the Jan Breydel Stadium in their Jupiler Belgian Pro League campaign opener on Sunday.

This will be the first competitive game of the new season for Genk, while Bruggle were involved in the Belgian Super Cup final last Sunday. They beat Belgian Cup winners Gent 1-0, thanks to Andreas Skov Olsen's 39th-minute winner.

In their four friendlies ahead of the Super Cup game, Brugge secured two wins, one draw and one loss. Genk, meanwhile, played six games in the pre-season, securing four wins and suffering two losses.

Club Brugge vs Genk Head-to-Head

The two teams have squared off 85 times across competitions since 1987. As one would expect, Brugge have been the better team in this fixture, enjoying a 42-27 lead in wins, while 16 games have ended in draws.

Brugge are on a four-game winning streak against their eastern rivals and secured a 3-1 win when the two teams last met at Sunday's venune.

Club Brugge form guide (all competitions, including friendlies): W-W-L-D-W.

Genk form guide (all competitions, including friendlies): W-L-L-W-W.

Club Brugge vs Genk Team News

Club Brugge

Manager Carl Hoefkens informed a press conference earlier this week that Tajon Buchanan, Denis Odoi, Antonio Nusa and Mats Rits remain sidelined for this game.

Injured: Tajon Buchanan, Denis Odoi, Antonio Nusa, Mats Rits.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Genk

Paul Onuachu and Adnane Abid are sidelined with thigh and knee injuries respectively, while Mujaid Sadick will miss the game due to illness. Nevertheless, Blauw-Wit should field a strong starting XI for the campaign opener.

Injured: Paul Onuachu, Adnane Abid.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: Mujaid Sadick.

Club Brugge vs Genk Predicted XIs

Club Brugge (3-5-2): Simon Mignolet (GK); Owen Otasowie, Brandon Mechele, Clinton Mata; Lynnt Audoor, Andreas Skov Olsen, Bjorn Meijer, Hans Vanaken, Charles De Ketelaere; Cyle Larin, Noa Lang.

Genk (4-2-3-1): Maarten Vandevoordt (GK); Daniel Munoz, Mark McKenzie, Carlos Cuesta, Gerardo Arteaga; Bryan Heynen, Patrik Hrosovsky; Junya Ito, Jay-Dee Geusens, Luca Oyen; Cyriel Dessers.

Club Brugge vs Genk Prediction

Club Brugge have a solid record against Genk at home and have just one defeat on home turf since 2014. Blauw-Zwart looked solid in the Super Cup against Gent and should be able to secure a narrow win to get their title defence off to a winning start.

Prediction: Club Brugge 2-1 Genk.

