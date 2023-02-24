Club Brugge vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26, 2023

Club Brugge host Gent at Jan Breydelstadion in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday (February 26).

It’s a pivotal clash involving two teams in the top five, with qualification for the play-offs I at stake. The two teams are separated by one point. Brugge are fourth with 43 points, while Gent are fifth with 42. They could swap places at the end of matchday 27.

Brugge won back-to-back titles since 2019-20, but with eight rounds of games left, Blauw-Zwart’s chances of defending their title appear very slim. They trail leaders Genk by 20 points and have more away fixtures to tackle than home games. They have been poor on the road.

Gent, meanwhile, are eyeing a place in the top four to qualify for the Play-offs I. They could achieve that as early as Sunday if they win at Bruges. Like Brugge, Gent have claimed one win in their last five games. They're struggling despite their decent position in the standings.

After a three-game winless streak, De Buffalo's got back to winning ways with a 2-0 triumph over OH Leuven in the league. They have also qualified for the UEFA Europa Conference League Round of 16, defeating Qarabag on penalties in the knockout round playoffs.

Gent beat Brugge 2-0 when they last met and will fancy their chances of another victory.

Club Brugge vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brugge have won twice and lost thrice in their last five meetings with Gent.

The hosts have won once and lost four times in their last five clashes with Gent at home.

Brugge have drawn four times and lost once in their last five home games.

The visitors have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five away games.

Brugge have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in their last five games, while Gent have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Brugge – D-L-D-D-W; Gent – W-W-L-D-L.

Club Brugge vs Gent Prediction

Ferran Jutgla and Han Vanaken are leading the charge for the hosts with eight goals apiece. Casper Nielsen and Andreas Skov Olsen have scored seven times apiece.

Club Brugge KV @ClubBrugge 🏼 Chemsdine 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐛𝐢, from now on part of the big boys. Chemsdine 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐛𝐢, from now on part of the big boys. 👊🏼😍 https://t.co/6cULy5EJcV

Seven players, including Darko Lemajic, have been ruled out with injury. However, talisman Hugo Cuypers – 15 goals, four assists – is available for selection. Brugge, though, should take all three points.

Prediction: Club Brugge 2-1 Gent

Club Brugge vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Brugge

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Brugge to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Gent to score - Yes

