Club Brugge vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | May 1, 2025

Club Brugge entertain Gent at the Jan Breydel Stadium in the Championship phase of the Belgian Pro League on Thursday. Brugge are second in the standings, trailing Union Saint-Gilloise by one point, while Gent are sixth with 26 points, 17 fewer than Brugge.
The hosts are unbeaten in two games, failing to score for the second consecutive match in a goalless draw at Union Saint-Gilloise.
Meanwhile, Gent have lost six of their last seven games, losing for the third straight time in a 1-0 home loss to Anderlecht. After midfielder Matisse Samoise was sent off in the 62nd minute, Anderlecht made the most of their numerical advantage, with Leander Dendoncker scoring the winner 14 minutes later.
Club Brugge vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two teams have crossed paths 159 times, with Brugge leading 73-50.
- Brugge have won 45 of their 79 home games against Gent, who registered a 4-2 away win in the regular season.
- Gent have won two of their last 10 away games, with both triumphs coming away from home.
- Brugge have lost two of their last 10 league games, with both losses coming at home.
- Three of their last five meetings have produced under 2.5 goals, with Brugge keeping three clean sheets.
Club Brugge vs Gent Prediction
Brugge have failed to score in back-to-back league games for the first time since 2021. They secured a 5-0 away win against Gent last month.
Meanwhile, Gent have lost six of their last seven games, failing to score in five. They have won three of their last six away games, keeping four clean sheets. Gent have lost two of their last three away meetings against Brugge, failing to score in both, and have conceded twice apiece.
While both teams have been in poor form recently, considering Brugge's home record in the fixture, expect them to eke out a narrow win.
Prediction: Brugge 2-1 Gent
Club vs Gent Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Club Brugge to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes
Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes