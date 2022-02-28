Club Brugge vs Gent prediction, preview, team news and more | Belgian Cup 2021-22

Club Brugge are set to play Gent at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Wednesday in the second leg of the semi-finals of the Belgian Cup.

Club Brugge come into this game on the back of a 4-1 win over Brian Priske's Antwerp in the Belgian Pro League. Goals from experienced full-back Denis Odoi, star midfielder Hans Vanaken, Armenian striker Sargis Adamyan and Danish winger Andreas Skov Olsen secured the win for Alfred Schreuder's Club Brugge. Swiss attacker Michael Frey scored the consolation goal for Antwerp.

Gent, on the other hand, beat Luka Elsner's Standard Liege 1-0 in the league. A late second-half goal from Morocco international Tarik Tissoudali sealed the deal for Hein Vanhaezebrouck's Gent, who had experienced midfielder Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe sent off.

Club Brugge vs Gent Head-to-Head

In 52 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, the record is fairly even. Club Brugge have won 21 games, lost 20 and drawn 11.

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this month in the Belgian Pro League, with Gent beating Club Brugge 2-1. Goals from Danish midfielder Andrew Hjulsager and former Beerschot attacker Tarik Tissoudali ensured victory for Gent. Young Belgium international Charles De Ketelaere scored the consolation goal to Club Brugge, who had Colombian midfielder Eder Alvarez Balanta and Dutch winger Noa Lang sent off late in the second-half.

Club Brugge form guide in the Belgian Pro League: W-W-W-L-W

Gent form guide in the Belgian Pro League: W-W-W-W-L

Club Brugge vs Gent Team News

Club Brugge

Club Brugge could be without talented young forward Charles De Ketelaere. Scottish centre-back Jack Hendry is suspended. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Alfred Schreuder is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Charles De Ketelaere

Suspended: Jack Hendry

Gent

Meanwhile, Gent manager Hein Vanhaezebrouck could be without forward Gianni Bruno, who is nursing an injury.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Gianni Bruno

Suspended: None

Club Brugge vs Gent Predicted XI

Club Brugge Predicted XI (3-5-2): Simon Mignolet, Denis Odoi, Brandon Mechele, Eduard Sobol, Andreas Skov Olsen, Ruud Vormer, Hans Vanaken, Eder Alvarez Balanta, Tajon Buchanan, Sargis Adamyan, Noa Lang

Gent Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Davy Roef, Andreas Hanche-Olsen, Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui, Jordan Torunaringha, Alessio Castro-Montes, Andrew Hjulsager, Elisha Owusu, Christopher Operi, Vadis Odjidja-Ofoe, Tarik Tissoudali, Laurent Depoitre

Club Brugge vs Gent Prediction

Club Brugge are currently 2nd in the Belgian Pro League, and have won four of their last five league games. They won the first leg courtesy of a solitary goal from Charles De Ketelaere, but the tie is far from over.

Gent, on the other hand, are 5th in the league, and have won their last four league games. The likes of Laurent Depoitre and Tarik Tissoudali will have to be at their very best in order to prevail.

Club Brugge should win.

Prediction: Club Brugge 1-0 Gent

