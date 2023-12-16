Club Brugge vs KAA Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17th 2023

Club Brugge return to action in the Belgian Jupiler League when they take on KAA Gent at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Sunday.

The visitors head into the weekend unbeaten in their last six league matches and will be looking to extend this impressive form.

Club Brugge finished unbeaten in the UEFA Europa Conference League group stages as they picked up a comfortable 3-1 victory over Bodo/Glimt on Sunday.

Ronny Deila’s men, who finished first in Group D with 16 points from a possible 18, now return to the Jupiler League, where they are unbeaten in their last four matches, claiming two wins and two draws since November’s 2-1 loss at Saint-Gilloise.

With 27 points from 17 matches, Club Brugge are currently sixth in the league table but could move level with fourth-placed Royal Antwerp with all three points this weekend.

Elsewhere, Gent were denied top spot in Group B of the Conference League in midweek when they fell to a 3-1 loss against Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Prior to that, Hein van Haezebrouck’s side were unbeaten in 11 straight matches across all competitions, a run which saw them pick up three wins and three draws in six Jupiler League matches.

With 32 points from 17 games, KAA Gent are currently third in the league standings, nine points adrift of first-placed Saint-Gilloise.

Club Brugge vs KAA Gent Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Club Brugge hold a superior record in the history of this fixture, having won 33 of the last 76 meetings between the two sides.

Gent have picked up 27 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 16 occasions.

Deila’s men are unbeaten at home across all competitions this season, claiming nine wins and six draws in their 15 matches at the Jan Breydel Stadium so far.

Gent have won just one of their last six Jupiler League away games while claiming four draws and losing once since the start of September.

Club Brugge vs KAA Gent Prediction

Looking at past results between Club Brugge and Gent, we anticipate an end-to-end affair this weekend.

However, we are tipping the hosts to come out on top against Van Haezebrouck’s men who have struggled to get going away from home in recent weeks.

Prediction: Club Brugge 2-1 KAA Gent

Club Brugge vs KAA Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club Brugge to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Gent’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in eight of the visitors’ last 10 outings)