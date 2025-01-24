Club Brugge vs Kortrijk Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25th 2025

Club Brugge and Kortrijk will battle for three points in a Jupiler Pro League matchday 23 clash on Saturday (January 25th). The game will be played at Jan Breydel Stadium,

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw against Juventus at the same venue in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

They will now shift their focus back to the domestic scene, where their last game saw them claim a 4-2 home win over Beerschot.

Kortrijk, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Anderlecht last weekend. Thorgan Hazard broke the deadlock in the 62nd minute while Cesar Valera sealed the win for the visitors in the third minute of injury time.

Trending

The loss left De Kerels second-from-bottom in the standings, having garnered 18 points from 22 games. Club Brugge are second on 47 points.

Club Brugge vs Kortrijk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Club Brugge have 48 wins from the last 78 head-to-head games. Kortrijk were victorious on 14 occasions while 18 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in September 2024 when Club Brugge claimed a 3-0 away win.

Four of Kortrijk's last five league games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Club Brugge have the best home attacking record in the league, having scored 31 goals in 11 games in front of their fans.

Kortrijk have won just one of their last 10 league games (eight losses).

Club Brugge are unbeaten in their last 19 games across competitions (15 wins).

Club Brugge vs Kortrijk Prediction

Club Brugge are seeking to successfully defend their league title and are currenty one point off table-toppers Genk. Nicky Hayen's side are on a strong run of form and are playing a fourth home game on the bounce across competitions.

Kortrijk, for their part, are winless in their last six league games, losing each of the last three. They are in the relegation zone and are seven points away from safety.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Club Brugge 3-0 Kortijk

Club Brugge vs Kortrijk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Club Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Brugge to score over 1.5 goals

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback