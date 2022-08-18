Club Brugge vs Kortrijk preview, prediction, team news and more | Jupiler Pro League 2022-23

Club Brugge will host Kortrijk in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday. Brugge will look to build on their newfound confidence from last week, where they secured an easy win against Leuven to get themselves into top-four reckoning.

The visitors, meanwhile, have had two defeats from their opening four games and will look to return to winning ways here. They're coming off a 2-1 defeat to Union Saint-Gilloise.

Club Brugge vs Kortrijk Head-to-Head

Kortrijk have won 25 times against Club Brugge and lost ten. However, things have changed in recent years, as Brugge have emerged as a team to reckon with in Belgium. In their last five clashes, Brugge have won four.

Recent form also favours the hosts, who are ahead of their rivals in the Pro League table.

Club Brugge form guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W

Kortjik form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L

Club Brugge vs Kortjik Team News

Club Brugge

Defensive midfielder Mats Rits is out of action due to a cruciate ligament rupture. Apart from that, they have no injury or suspension concerns.

Injured: Mat Rits

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Kortjik

Abdel Kadri (Knee) and Jon Osabutey (abdomen) are out of contention for this weekend's game due to injury.

Injured: Abdel Kadri, Jon Osabutey

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Club Brugge vs Kortrijk Predicted XIs

Club Brugge (3-5-2): Simon Mignolet (GK), Ebeguowen Otasowie, Denis Odoi, Brandon Mechele, Bjorn Meijer, Casper Nielsen, Clinton Mata, Hans Vanaken, Kamal Sowah, Ferran Jutgla, Andreas Olsen

Kortjik (4-3-3): Marko Ilic (GK); Bryan Reynolds, Aleksandar Radovanovic, Trent Sainsbury, Nayel Mehssatou; Habib Keita, Joao Silva ; Marlos Moreno, Amine Benchaib, Dylan Mbayo; Billel Messaoudi

Club Brugge vs Kortjik Prediction

Brugge will look to build on from last week as they seek to defend their league title. Despite being early days in their campaign, the hosts will look to gain early momentum against their perennial title contenders - Union Saint-Gilloise and Anderlecht.

The visitors, meanwhile, will look to salvage some pride in this fixture which has not been kind to them in recent years. Considering the same, a victory for Brugge is on the cards.

Prediction: Club Brugge 3-1 Kortrijk

