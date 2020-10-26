Club Brugge vs Lazio prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Club Brugge are up against Lazio in their UEFA Champions League Group F fixture set to take place at the Jan Breydel Stadium, Bruges on Wednesday night.

The Blauw-Zwart and Lazio won their matchday one fixtures against Zenit and Borussia Dortmund by a scoreline of 2-1 and 3-1 respectively.

Both clubs will be looking to secure historic back-to-back wins in their Champions League campaign in the midweek clash.

Club Brugge vs Lazio Head-to-Head

Club Brugge and Lazio will meet in European football for the first time on Wednesday.

Club Brugge last faced an Italian opponent in 2015, when they lost 1-0 to Napoli in their Europa League meeting. Lazio have squared off against a Belgian opponent five times in UEFA affiliated competitions.

Club Brugge form guide: L-W-D-W-W

Lazio form guide: W-W-L-D-L

Club Brugge vs Lazio Team News

Club Brugge do not have any serious injury or suspension concerns for this home game in the Champions League.

A piece of good news for the coach is that the trio of Simon Mignolet, Odilon Kossounou and Michael Krmenčík have tested negative for COVID-19 in the club's latest round of testing.

All three had returned positive results a week ago and missed their visit to Saint Petersburg against Zenit in the competition's opening fixture.

They have joined the training sessions as per the latest reports and could be given the all-clear to appear against Lazio with a final test as per UEFA protocol.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Simon Mignolet, Odilon Kossounou, Michael Krmenčík (All awaiting further COVID-19 test results)

Suspended: None

Pepe Reina got his Lazio debut against Bologna

Lazio also have good news concerning their players, as Manuel Lazzari and Andreas Pereira have returned to the fold following injury spells. Senad Lulic, Silvio Proto and Stefan Radu remain out with injury concerns.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Thomas Strakosha were rested in their Serie A win over Bologna and their fitness status remains unknown. Defender Bastos left the club to join Saudi side Al-Ain over the weekend.

Injured: Senad Lulic (ankle), Silvio Proto (arm) and Stefan Radu (muscle)

Doubtful: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Thomas Strakosha

Suspended: None

Club Brugge vs Lazio Predicted XI

Club Brugge predicted XI: (4-3-3) Ethan Horvath; Clinton Mata, Brandon Mechele, Federico Ricca, Eduard Sobol; Ruud Vormer, Mats Rits, Hans Vanaken; Noa Lang, Charles De Ketelaere, Emmanuel Bonaventure

Lazio predicted XI: (3-5-2): Pepe Reina; Patric, Luiz Felipe, Francisco Acerbi; Adam Marusic, Luis Alberto, Marco Parolo, Gonzalo Escalante, Djavan Anderson; Vedat Muriqi, Ciro Immobile

Club Brugge vs Lazio Prediction

Ciro Immobile has scored in back-to-back games for Lazio

Club Brugge are second in the Belgian Pro League and have conceded eight goals in 10 league games so far. If the trio of Mignolet, Kossounou and Krmenčík get the green light, it will definitely be a boost for them heading into the fixture.

Lazio have had a slow start to their campaign and are 12th in Serie A, having scored just six goals and shipping in nine in five games. They have shown some resolve in their recent fixtures and can record a win here. If Milinkovic-Savic starts the game, they can inflict a loss on the Belgian side.

With injuries affecting both squads, we predict a draw between these sides on Wednesday night at the Jan Breydel Stadium.

Prediction: Club Brugge 1-1 Lazio