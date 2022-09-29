Club Brugge vs Mechelen Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1, 2022 

Club Brugge and Mechelen will square off at the Jan Breydel Stadion in a Jupiler League matchday 10 fixture on Saturday (October 1).

The hosts will llok to bounce back from the harrowing 3-0 defeat they suffered at Standard Liege before the international break. Philip Zinckernagel scored a brace to inspire his team to victory.

Mechelen, meanwhile, settled for a share of the spoils in a goalless home draw with Leven a fortnight ago.

Club Brugge KV @ClubBrugge 🖤 The beginning of an era full of quality & fun. 🥰 Exactly 4 years ago, Clinton Mata took his first steps in🖤 The beginning of an era full of quality & fun. 🥰 Exactly 4 years ago, Clinton Mata took his first steps in 💙🖤 The beginning of an era full of quality & fun. 🥰 https://t.co/VPUwh7GAWx

The draw left Danny Buijs' side in 12th place in the standings, having accrued 11 points from nine games. Defending champions Brugge are third on 19 points, eight points behind table-toppers Antwerp as they seek retain their title.

Club Brugge vs Mechelen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brugge have 38 wins from their last 65 games against Mechelen - who have 12 wins - scoring 142 goals.

Their most recent meeting came in April, where Brugge claimed a 2-0 home victory en route a league three-peat

Mechelen's draw with Leuven snapped a run of four games that produced three or more goals.

The last five games across competitions involving Brugge have seen at least one team fail to score.

Brugg'e defeat in Liege halted a run of seven wins across competitions for Blauw-Zwart.

Club Brugge vs Mechelen Prediction

Brugge's defeat to Liege went against the run of play, so the defending champions will be keen to bounce back with a statement win. A failure to do so could see them fall further behind in their quest to win a fourth successive league crown.

Mechelen are heavy outsiders but have been a bogey team of sorts for Brugge, having won one and drawn one of their last five games.

Brugge have been very consistent both domestically and in the continent. So they should be quick out of the blocks and stamp their authority early on in a comfortable win.

Prediction: Club Brugge 3-0 KV Mechelen

Club Brugge vs Mechelen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Brugge to win

Tip 2- Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score - No

Tip 4 - Brugge to lead at half-time

