Club Brugge vs Mechelen prediction, preview, team news and more | Jupiler League 2021-22 

Club Brugge and Mechelen will battle for three points in a Jupiler League matchday 34 fixture on Sunday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 3-1 away victory over Beerschot VA last weekend. Andreas Olsen provided two assists to guide his side to the win.

The victory saw the defending champions retain second spot in the table and they are still five points behind table-toppers Royal Union.

Mechelen narrowly edged out a five-goal thriller against Kortrik on home turf. They twice came from behind before Geoffrey Hairemans scored the winning goal in the 56th minute.

The win saw them climb to sixth spot in the standings, having garnered 52 points from 33 matches played so far.

Club Brugge vs Mechelen Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 59 occasions in the past and Club Brugge have been vastly superior with 35 wins in previous matches played.

Mechelen were victorious on 10 occasions, while 14 fixtures ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in November 2021. Second-half goals from Hugo Cuypers and Rob Schoofs helped Mechelen claim a 2-1 comeback victory.

Club Brugge form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Mechelen form guide: W-D-D-D-D

Club Brugge vs Mechelen Team News

Club Brugge

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the home side.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Mechelen

Dylan Dassy and Niklo Dailly are doubts for the game, while Lucas Bijker and Dries Wouters have been ruled out due to injuries.

Injuries: Lucas Bijker, Dries Wouters

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Dylan Dassy, Niklo Dailly

Club Brugge vs Mechelen Predicted XI

Club Brugge (3-5-2): Simon Mignolet (GK); Stanley Nsoki, Brandon Mechele, Clinton Mata; Tajon Buchanan, Dennis Odoi, Hans Vanaken, Mats Rits, Andreas Olsen; Noa Lang, Sergis Adamyan

Mechelen (4-2-3-1): Gaetan Coucke (GK); Alec Van Hoorenbeeck, Thibault Peyre, Jordi Vanlerberghe, Sandy Walsh; Rob Schoofs, Vinicius Costa; Nikola Storm, Kerim Mrabti, Geoffrey Hairemans; Hugo Cuypers

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Club Brugge vs Mechelen Prediction

Club Brugge are within touching distance of table-toppers Royal Union and need maximum points to take advantage of any potential slips.

The defending champions have been on an impressive run domestically and come into the game as strong favorites. Both sides are attack-minded and games involving them tend to be high-scoring affairs.

We are backing that trend to continue in a comfortable victory for Club Brugge.

Prediction: Club Brugge 3-1 Mechelen

Edited by Peter P