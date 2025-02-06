Club Brugge vs OH Leuven Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8th 2025

Club Brugge and OH Leuven will battle for three points in a Jupiler Pro League round 25 clash on Saturday (February 8th). The game will be played at Jan Breydel Stadion.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-1 draw away to Genk in the second leg of their Belgian Cup semifinal tie on Wednesday. They went behind to Zakaria El Ouahdi's 15th-minute strike but Joel Ordonez equalized 10 minutes later to help his side advance to the final with a 3-2 aggregate win.

Nicky Hayen's side will shift their focus to the league, where their last game saw them fall to a 2-1 defeat away to Royal Antwerp.

Leuven, meanwhile, claimed a 1-0 home win over KV Mechelen. Stefan Mitrovic broke the deadlock in the sixth minute and, despite being reduced to 10 men in the 44th minute, OHL held on to claim maximum points.

The win saw them climb to 10th spot in the table, having garnered 29 points from 24 games. Club Brugge are second on 48 points.

Club Brugge vs OH Leuven Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Club Brugge have 14 wins from the last 19 head-to-head games. Leuven were victorious three times while two games were drawn.

Their most recent clash came in January 2025 when Brugge claimed a 3-0 home win in the Belgian Cup quarterfinal.

Four of the last six head-to-head games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Brugge are winless in their last five games across competitions (three draws).

Six of Leuven's last seven away games have produced less than three goals.

Six of Brugge's last seven games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Club Brugge vs OH Leuven Prediction

Club Brugge have endured a poor sequence of results in the last few weeks but have made it to the Belgian Cup final. They have consequently lost ground on table-toppers Genk in the table.

OH Leuven, for their part, climbed into the European playoff spots with their win last weekend. The victory ended their four-game winless run across competitions.

We are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Club Brugge 3-1 OH Leuven

Club Brugge vs OH Leuven Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Club Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Brugge to score over 1.5 goals

