Club Brugge vs OH Leuven Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10th 2024

Club Brugge will host OH Leuven at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The home side have struggled for form of late although they remain set to end the regular season in the Championship round. They picked up a clinical 3-0 win over Gent last time out in the league before suffering a 2-1 defeat to Norwegian outfit Molde in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League last-16 clash on Thursday.

Club Brugge sit third in the league table with 48 points from 28 matches. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways when they play on Sunday.

OH Leuven have also struggled to pick up wins of late and are running out of time to exit the relegation round. They were beaten 2-0 by league leaders Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in their last match and could have no real complaints about the result after failing to register a single shot on target in the opposition box throughout the game.

Club Brugge vs OH Leuven Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 17 meetings between Club Brugge and Leuven. The hosts have won 12 of those games while the visitors have won just three times. There have been two draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last seven games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in all 17 games in this fixture.

Club Brugge have the joint-best defensive record in the Belgian top-flight this season with a goal concession tally of 26.

Only two of OHL's six league wins this season have come on home turf.

Club Brugge vs OH Leuven Prediction

Club Brugge have lost three of their last four games after losing just one of their previous 19. They have, however, lost just once on home turf all season and are overwhelming favorites for the weekend clash.

Leuven are on a four-game winless run and have won just two of their last nine games across all competitions. They have won just one of their last six league games on the road and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Club Brugge 3-1 OH Leuven

Club Brugge vs OH Leuven Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Club Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the hosts' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last six matchups)