Club Brugge vs OHL Prediction and Betting Tips | December 26, 2022

Club Brugge will entertain OHL at Jan Breydel Stadium in the Jupiler Pro League on Monday (December 26).

The hosts have suffered a slump in form and now sit in fourth place on 33 points after 17 games. Brugge have won the league back-to-back since 2019-20, but their title defence could be under threat following a 13-point gap behind leaders Genk. They need to make up lost ground to seal a fourth straight title.

Their head-to-head stats are largely in favour of Blauw-Zwart, who have not lost a league game at home in their last three outings. However, Brugge last tasted victory in early November against Patro Eisden in the Belgian Cup. They have drawn once and lost thrice since then.

The visitors, meanwhile, are coming to the clash off consecutive losses, in the Belgian Cup and in a friendly. OHL have managed seven wins in 17 games, losing six, drawing four and sitting in ninth place on 25 points.

The odds will be against OHL as they travel to Bruges, considering their poor away form (W1, D1, L3) and unconvincing recent showings at the Jan Breydel Stadium. They could drop to tenth if they fumble against Brugge but could leap up to seventh with a win.

Club Brugge vs OHL Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brugge have won four of their last five clashes, with one ending in a draw.

The hosts have lost only three times against OHL in 15 previous meetings.

Brugge have won only once in their last five home games, drawing once and losing thrice.

OHL have managed only one draw in their last five visits to the Jan Breydel Stadium, losing four.

Brugge have been victorious once in their last five games, drawing once and losing thrice.

OHL have won twice and lost thrice.

Form Guide: Club Brugge – L-L-L-D-W; OHL – L-L-W-W-L

Club Brugge vs OHL Prediction

Jutgla and Andreas Olsen will man the attack for Brugge this term, having netted 13 times between them. However, the hosts have three players sidelined with injury.

Club Brugge KV @ClubBrugge



is niet op tv te zien, maar volg alle updates live in onze app! 15’ left. Ready? 🥰 #CluStv is niet op tv te zien, maar volg alle updates live in onze app! 15’ left. Ready? 🥰#CluStv is niet op tv te zien, maar volg alle updates live in onze app! 📲 https://t.co/oP0T5M5Mm1

The visitors have Mario González, who ranks second in the league's top scorers list with 11 goals. Nevertheless, Brugge boast a cohesive unit capable of beating OHL.

Prediction: Club Brugge 3-1 OHL

Club Brugge vs OHL Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Brugge

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Brugge to score first – Yes

Tip 4: OHL to score - Yes

