Club Brugge vs Oostende Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29, 2022 

Club Brugge will welcome Oostende to the Jan Bredydel Stadion on matchday 15 in the Belgian Jupiler League on Saturday (October 29).

The hosts are coming off a harrowing 4-0 defeat to Porto at home in the UEFA Champions League in midweek. Mehdi Taremi opened and ended the scoring to guide the Dragons to a convincing win. It was Brugge first defeat of the season and the first time they conceded, but they were already through to the knockouts before kick-off.

Brugge will now turn their attention to the domestic scene, where they're third on 29 points, eight behind table-toppers Genk.

Oostende, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 home win over Waregem last weekend. Indy Boonen and David Atanga scored either side of Jelle Vossen's goal to guide Oostende to all three points.

The win saw them climb to 14th place in the standings, and they're now three points above the drop zone.

Club Brugge vs Oostende Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brugge have 26 wins from their last 32 games against Oostende, who have just three wins.

Their most recent meeting in April saw Brugge claim a 3-1 away win.

Brugge's last seven home games have seen one team fail to score.

Brugge have scored at least twice in four of their last five home games in the league.

The last five meetings between the two teams have produced at least three goals.

Both teams have scored in five of their last six meetings.

Brugge have won their last five meetings with the visitors and are unbeaten in their last 12 in regulation time.

Club Brugge vs Oostende Prediction

Brugge have had one of their most memorable European campaigns but need to get their focus back on league action.

The defending champions are in danger of falling off the pace in their quest to defend their crown.

Brugge have an excellent record against Oostende and should continue that to claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Club Brugge 3-0 Oostende

Club Brugge vs Oostende Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Brugge to win (Brugge have won their last five games against Oostende).

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals (The last games between the two teams have produced at least five goals..

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Brugge's last seven home games have seen one team fail to score.)

Tip 4 - Brugge to score 2+ goals

