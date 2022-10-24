Club Brugge vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | October 26th 2022

Club Brugge will welcome Porto to the Jan Breydel Stadium on matchday five of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the group stage thus far and have three wins in four games. They are at the top of the Group B standings with 10 points to their name and will need at least a point from the game to cement their place in the knockout stage. They were held to a goalless draw by Atletico Madrid in their previous outing in the competition.

Porto have recorded back-to-back wins in their last two games in the competition after losing the first two, which puts them in second place in the Group B table with six points. They secured a 3-0 away win at Bayer Leverkusen last time around and a win here would guarantee that they won't finish last in the standings.

Both teams failed to pick up wins in their league outings over the weekend, with Club Brugge playing out a 2-2 draw against Union Saint-Gilloise in the Belgian Pro League and Porto suffering a 1-0 defeat against Benfica in the Primeira Liga.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague



#UCL Discover who can qualify for the round of 16 and who could be out of the running on Matchday 5 Discover who can qualify for the round of 16 and who could be out of the running on Matchday 5 👀#UCL

Club Brugge vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns five times across all competitions and all of their meetings have produced conclusive results. Club Brugge have three wins to their name while Porto have two wins, with both coming at home. Both teams have scored eight goals in these meetings.

Club Brugge are the only team in the competition to have kept clean sheets in the first four games this season.

Club Brugge have kept a clean sheet in five of their last six games at home across all competitions while Porto have kept clean sheets in their last two away games.

Club Brugge have seen fewer than 2.5 goals in three of their last five games while the same is true for two of Porto's last five games.

Club Brugge vs Porto Prediction

Blauw-Zwart have enjoyed a solid run in the competition thus far and are yet to concede a goal. They played out a 2-2 draw on Saturday, so they might end up conceding a goal here as well.

Dragões have scored five goals in their last two Champions League games without conceding and will be hopeful of another positive outing here. Taking the form of the two sides into consideration, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Club Brugge 1-1 Porto

Club Brugge vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Porto to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Mehdi Taremi to score or assist anytime - Yes

Poll : 0 votes