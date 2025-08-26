Club Brugge vs Rangers Prediction and Betting Tips | August 27th 2025

Club Brugge will welcome Rangers to Jan Breydel Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League qualifying playoffs on Wednesday. They met in the first leg in Glasgow last week, and Brugge recorded a 3-1 away win.

The hosts have enjoyed a week's rest for this match as they had no league commitment over the weekend. They made it five wins in a row in the first leg last week, thanks to first-half goals from Romeo Vermant, Jorne Spileers, and Brandon Mechele. Christos Tzolis picked up two assists.

The visitors have endured a poor run of form and have won just one of their last five games in all competitions. After a home loss in the first leg, they were held to a 1-1 draw by St. Mirren in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Club Brugge vs Rangers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met thrice in competitive games thus far. Both teams have one win, and one game has ended in a draw. They met in a pre-season friendly in July, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

Brugge have scored three goals apiece in their last two Champions League qualifiers.

The Gers have won three of their last 11 games in the Champions League qualifiers, with all wins registered at home.

Two of the three competitive meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals. Notably, the visitors have scored one goal apiece in these games.

The visitors are winless in their last four away games this season, playing three draws. They have scored one goal apiece in these games.

Brugge have scored at least two goals in three of their last four games.

Club Brugge vs Rangers Prediction

Blauw-Zwart head into the match on a five-game winning streak, scoring 10 goals while keeping three clean sheets. Notably, they have won six of their seven games across all competitions this season. They are unbeaten in their last seven games in the Champions League qualifiers, recording six wins.

The Gers have won three of their nine games this season, with all wins registered at home. Notably, they are winless in their last eight competitive away games, and they have conceded two goals apiece in five games in that period. Two of their three defeats against Belgian teams have been registered away from home.

Brugge have enjoyed a great run of form, and considering Rangers' poor away record in the qualifiers, we back Blauw-Zwart to get the job done,

Prediction: Club Brugge 3-1 Rangers

Club Brugge vs Rangers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club Brugge to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

