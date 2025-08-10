Club Brugge vs RB Salzburg Prediction and Betting Tips | August 12th 2025

Club Brugge will invite RB Salzburg to the Jan Breydel Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round on Tuesday. Brugge registered a 1-0 away win in the first leg, with Romeo Vermant scoring the winner in the 75th minute.

Ad

The hosts continued their winning streak in the Belgian Pro League on Saturday with a 2-0 home triumph over rivals Cercle Brugge. Hans Vanaken broke the deadlock in the 59th minute, and Christos Tzolis doubled their lead four minutes later.

The visitors bounced back from their loss in the first leg with a 5-0 win over Grazer AK in the Austrian Bundesliga on Saturday. They scored four goals in the second half, with substitute Yorbe Vertessen bagging a brace.

Ad

Trending

Notably, both teams were eliminated from the league phase of the competition last season.

Club Brugge vs RB Salzburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths thrice. All meetings have produced conclusive results, with the hosts recording two wins.

Brugge have conclusive results in their five games this season, recording four wins.

Salzburg have lost just one of their six games in all competitions this season.

Blauw-Zwart are unbeaten in their last five games in the Champions League qualifiers, recording four wins.

Die Roten Bullen have conceded one goal apiece in three games in the qualifiers this season.

Brugge are unbeaten in their last five competitive home games, recording four wins.

Salzburg are unbeaten in their last four competitive away games, scoring 12 goals.

Blauw-Zwart have suffered just one loss at home against Austrian teams, with that defeat registered in 1989.

The visitors have scored at least two goals in their last five away games in the Champions League qualifiers.

Ad

Club Brugge vs RB Salzburg Prediction

Blauw-Zwart have won their last two games while keeping clean sheets and will look to make it three wins in a row. They last participated in the Champions League qualifiers in the 2019-20 season and won three of the four games.

Die Roten Bullen had won the away game in the second qualifying round last month, scoring four goals, and will look to build on that form. Notably, they are unbeaten in their last 12 away games in the Champions League qualifiers.

Ad

Both teams have a good recent record in the qualifiers and will likely play out a high-scoring draw, with Brugge progressing to the next round on aggregate.

Prediction: Club Brugge 2-2 RB Salzburg

Club Brugge vs RB Salzburg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More