Club Brugge vs Royal Antwerp Prediction and Betting Tips | April 14th 2024

Club Brugge and Royal Antwerp will battle for three points in a Jupiler League fixture on Sunday.

The hosts are coming off a narrow 1-0 home win over PAOK in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinal tie on Thursday. Hugo Vetlesen's sixth-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides. Brugge missed the opportunity to double their lead when Igor Thiago missed a 78th-minute penalty.

Nicky Hayen's side will turn their attention back to the domestic scene where their last game saw them claim a 3-1 home win over Anderlecht.

Royal Antwerp, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat to Genk at home. Anouar Ait El Hadj's 44th-minute goal inspired the visitors to victory.

The loss left them in sixth spot in the Championship Playoff table with 26 points to their name. Club Brugge are fourth on 30 points.

Club Brugge vs Royal Antwerp Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 113th meeting between the two sides. Club Brugge have 61 wins to their name, Royal Antwerp were victorious on 21 occasions while 30 games ended in a draw.

Their most recent clash came in February 2024 when Antwerp claimed a 2-1 home win.

Five of the last seven head-to-head games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Five of Royal Antwerp's last six league games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Club Brugge are unbeaten in the last six head-to-head games they have hosted (five wins).

Eight of Club Brugge's last nine home games have produced three goals or more.

Club Brugge vs Royal Antwerp Prediction

Club Brugge ended the regular season with little hope of competing for the title. However, Royal Union's poor form, coupled with their victory over Anderlecht last week has put them within touching distance of the top four. The Blauw-Zwart will also be buoyed by their continental victory over PAOK.

Royal Antwerp's title defense has gone off-script. Mark van Bommel's side still have enough quality within their ranks and are capable of claiming a statement win here.

We are backing the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Club Brugge 2-1 Royal Antwerp

Club Brugge vs Royal Antwerp Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Club Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half