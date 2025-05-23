Club Brugge vs Royal Antwerp Prediction and Betting Tips | May 25th 2025

Club Brugge will host Royal Antwerp at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Sunday in the final round of the 2024-25 Jupiler Pro League campaign. The home side are in fine form at the moment but know that their title hopes are partly out of their hands as they must not only pick up a result here but also rely on struggling Gent to beat Royale Union Saint-Gilloise elsewhere.

Ad

They picked up a 3-1 victory away at Anderlecht last time out going three goals up in the first-half before their opponents pulled one back just before the halftime whistle. Blauw-Zwart remain second in the table with 52 points, one behind USG at the top of the pile.

Royal Antwerp, meanwhile, have endured a largely difficult season with their only remaining route to Europe being through the qualification playoffs. They were thrashed 4-0 at home by USG in their last match, and struggled to fashion clear-cut chances despite dominating possession in both halves.

Ad

Trending

The visitors, who sit fifth in the table, have nothing to play for this weekend but will be looking to build some momentum ahead of their playoff clash against Charleroi next week.

Club Brugge vs Royal Antwerp Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 178 meetings between Club Brugge and Antwerp. The hosts have won 84 of those games while the visitors have won 53 times with their other 44 contests ending in draws.

The hosts have won four of their last five games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last nine games in this fixture.

Club Brugge are the highest-scoring side in the Belgian top-flight this season with a goal tally of 85.

Ad

Club Brugge vs Royal Antwerp Prediction

FCB have won their last four games on the trot and have lost just one of their last 11. They have won all but one of their last six games at the Jan Breydel Stadium and will head into this one as overwhelming favorites.

The Reds have lost two of their last three matches and have won just two games since late February. They have picked up points in their last three games on the road but could see defeat against significantly stronger opposition on Sunday.

Ad

Prediction: Club Brugge 3-1 Royal Antwerp

Club Brugge vs Royal Antwerp Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Club Brugge

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last seven matchups)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More