Club Brugge vs Royal Antwerp Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29, 2023 

Club Brugge host Royal Antwerp at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Sunday (October 29) in the Jupiler Pro League.

The hosts enjoyed a strong start to their league campaign but have dropped off the pace in recent weeks. Brugge lost 1-0 by Kortrijk in their last league game, with a missed penalty from Andreas Skov Olsen in the second half.

Brugge are seventh in the league with 16 points from 11 games. They're a place and a point behind Antwerp in the standings and will leapfrog them with maximum points.

Antwerp, meanwhile, have also struggled recently,with their title defence quickly going south. They lost 3-2 to Sporting Charles in their league clash last weekend before suffering a 4-1 home defeat to Porto in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

Club Brugge vs Royal Antwerp Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 175th meeting between them, with Brugge leading 79-51.

Brugge have lost one of their last 10 games in the fixture.

Antwerp are without a clean sheet in four games across competitions.

Brugge are the second-highest-scoring side in the Pro League this season, with 23 goals.

Antwerp have the best defensive record in the top flight this season, conceding eight times.

Club Brugge vs Royal Antwerp Prediction

Brugge's latest result snapped a run of back-to-back defeats. They're unbeaten at home this season, though.

Antwerp, meanwhile, are on a run of consecutive defeats and have won just one of their last eight games across competitions. They're winless in three away games and could see defeat.

Prediction: Brugge 2-1 Antwerp

Club Brugge vs Royal Antwerp Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Brugge

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of Antwerp's last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in six of their last nine matchups.)