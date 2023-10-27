Club Brugge vs Royal Antwerp Prediction and Betting Tips | October 29, 2023 

Club Brugge host Royal Antwerp at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Sunday (October 29) in the Jupiler Pro League.
The hosts enjoyed a strong start to their league campaign but have dropped off the pace in recent weeks. Brugge lost 1-0 by Kortrijk in their last league game, with a missed penalty from Andreas Skov Olsen in the second half.
Brugge are seventh in the league with 16 points from 11 games. They're a place and a point behind Antwerp in the standings and will leapfrog them with maximum points.
Antwerp, meanwhile, have also struggled recently,with their title defence quickly going south. They lost 3-2 to Sporting Charles in their league clash last weekend before suffering a 4-1 home defeat to Porto in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.
Club Brugge vs Royal Antwerp Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the 175th meeting between them, with Brugge leading 79-51.
- Brugge have lost one of their last 10 games in the fixture.
- Antwerp are without a clean sheet in four games across competitions.
- Brugge are the second-highest-scoring side in the Pro League this season, with 23 goals.
- Antwerp have the best defensive record in the top flight this season, conceding eight times.
Club Brugge vs Royal Antwerp Prediction
Brugge's latest result snapped a run of back-to-back defeats. They're unbeaten at home this season, though.
Antwerp, meanwhile, are on a run of consecutive defeats and have won just one of their last eight games across competitions. They're winless in three away games and could see defeat.
Prediction: Brugge 2-1 Antwerp
Club Brugge vs Royal Antwerp Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Brugge
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of Antwerp's last five games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in six of their last nine matchups.)