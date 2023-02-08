Club Brugge vs Royal Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction and Betting Tips | February 10th 2023

Club Brugge will host Royal Union Saint-Gilloise at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Friday in another round of the 2022-23 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The home side have endured a highly underwhelming campaign, failing to impress in their title defense. They have struggled to come alive under new boss Scott Parker, playing out a goalless draw against Royal Antwerp in their last league outing and could have no complaints after attempting just four shots throughout the game.

Brugge sit fourth in the league standings with 41 points from 24 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track this Friday.

Royal Union Saint-Gilloise, meanwhile, are flying at the moment and are currently making a late charge for the Belgian league title. They thrashed Zulte Waregem 4-0 in their last league game, with four different players getting on the scoresheet in an overall dominant performance.

The visitors have picked up 55 points from 24 league games this season and sit second in the league table. They are seven points behind Genk at the top of the pile and will be looking to reduce that gap this weekend.

Club Brugge vs Royal Union Saint-Gilloise Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been just seven meetings between Club Brugge and USG. The home side are undefeated in all seven matchups, picking up five wins and two draws.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Only one of the Blauw-Zwart's five league defeats this season has come on home turf.

USG have picked up 26 points on the road in the Belgian top-flight this season. Only league leaders Genk (28) have picked up more.

Les Unionistes have scored 50 league goals this season, the second-highest in the Belgian Pro League so far.

Club Brugge have played out the most draws in the Belgian top-flight this season with eight of their league outings ending level.

Club Brugge vs Royal Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction

Club Brugge have won just one of their last nine competitive outings. They are without a win in their last five games at the Jan Breydel Stadium and could struggle here.

USG, on the other hand, have won their last four games on the bounce and are undefeated in their last 13 across all competitions. They have not lost on the road since September last year and should pick up all three points on Friday.

Prediction: Club Brugge 0-2 Royal Union Saint-Gilloise

Club Brugge vs Royal Union Saint-Gilloise Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: USG

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last five matchups)

