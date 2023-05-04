Club Brugge vs Royal Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction and Betting Tips | May 6th 2023

Club Brugge will host Royal Union Saint-Gilloise at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Saturday in another round of the 2022-23 Jupiler Pro League championship playoff.

The home side have endured a rather underwhelming campaign and look set to miss out on Champions League football for the first time in five seasons. They were beaten 3-1 by a clinical Genk outfit last time out, squandering the early lead handed to them by team captain Hans Vanaken.

USG, meanwhile, have enjoyed a strong league season and are in the thick of a title race at the moment. They were beaten 2-0 by in-form Royal Antwerp on Wednesday, finding themselves two goals down at the half-hour mark and failing to find a way back into the game.

The visitors sit third in the Championship playoffs table with 38 points. They will be looking to shake off their latest result and return to winning ways when they play at the weekend.

Club Brugge vs Royal Union Saint-Gilloise Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight meetings between Club Brugge and Royal Union Saint-Gilloise. The hosts are undefeated in all eight matchups, picking up five wins and three draws.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture and have failed to keep any in their last eight.

Only one of the Blauw-Zart's eight league defeats this season have come on home turf.

USG have picked up 34 points on the road in the league this season, the joint-highest in the Belgian top-flight so far.

Les Unionistes have the second-best offensive record in the Jupiler Pro League this season with a goal tally of 70.

Club Brugge have conceded 39 league goals this season. Only Genk (38) and Antwerp (26) have conceded fewer.

Club Brugge vs Royal Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction

Club Brugge's latest result ended a four-game unbeaten run and they will be looking to bounce back this weekend. They have won their last four home games and will be hopeful of a positive result on Saturday.

USG have lost two of their last three games after going undefeated in their nine games prior. They have a poor record in this fixture and could see defeat this weekend.

Prediction: Club Brugge 1-0 Royal Union Saint-Gilloise

Club Brugge vs Royal Saint-Gilloise Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Club Brugge

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last six matchups)

