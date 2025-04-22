Club Brugge vs Royale Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction and Betting Tips | April 24th 2025

Club Brugge will host Royale Union Saint-Gilloise at Jan Breydel Stadium on Thursday in the fifth round of the championship playoffs of the 2024-25 Jupiler Pro League campaign. The hosts will be keen to continue their remarkable form and get a win to maintain their place at the top of the table.

Club Brugge made it six wins in their last six league outings with a resounding 5-0 victory over Gent during the weekend and are now two points clear at the top of the table with six playoff games to go. The hosts struggled to catch up with Genk during the regular season but have now gone ahead late in the season and will be confident to complete their title defense.

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise are also in outstanding form with seven wins in their last eight league games and continued their perfect playoff record with a 2-1 win over Genk on Sunday. The visitors remain heavily in contention for the league title and Champions League playoffs qualification as they sit comfortably in third place, tied on points with second-placed Genk.

Club Brugge vs Royale Union Saint-Gilloise Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 100 previous occasions going into this mid-week game. Club Brugge have won 38 of those meetings, 20 have ended in draws and USG have won the remaining 42.

The sides are equally matched across their 10 most recent games, with three wins each and four draws.

Both teams have scored 15 goals each across the last 10 editions of this fixture.

Club Brugge have by far the best offensive record in the Belgian top division with 76 goals scored after 34 games played.

Les Unionistes has the third-best offensive and best defensive record in the league with 61 goals scored and only 27 conceded so far.

Club Brugge vs Royale Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction

Club Brugge are strong favorites thanks to their home advantage and stronger offensive record, but will need to avoid complacency to get the win.

Les Unionistes will be confident to get at least a point when they face the defending champions and will rely on their strong defensive quality to get a result. They are, however, headed to a ground where Blauw-Zwart have won four of their last five league games and could lose this one.

Prediction: Club Brugge 2-1 Union Saint-Gilloise

Club Brugge vs Royale Union Saint-Gilloise Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Club Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two clubs have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in each of their last five matchups)

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More