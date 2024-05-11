Club Brugge vs Royale Union Saint-Gilloise prediction, preview, team news and more | Jupiler League 2023-24 

Club Brugge will host Royale Union Saint-Gilloise at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Monday in another round of the 2023-24 Jupiler Pro League campaign. The home side are enjoying a brilliant run of form in the league and are pushing for their first Pro League title since the 2021-22 campaign.

They beat defending champions Royal Antwerp 2-1 in their last league outing, finding themselves two goals up before their opponents netted a consolation goal from the spot midway through the second half.

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise endured a slow start to the Championship round and now find themselves third in the table with 42 points picked up so far. They played out a goalless draw against Anderlecht last time out in the league before picking up a 1-0 victory over Royal Antwerp last time out to secure the Beker van Belgie title for the first time in over a century.

Club Brugge vs Royale Union Saint-Gilloise Head-to-Head

There have been 96 meetings between Club Brugge and USG. The hosts have won 38 of those games while the visitors have won 41 times. There have been 17 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash last month which the hosts won 2-1.

Club Brugge Form Guide in Jupiler Pro League: W-W-W-W-W

USG Form Guide in Jupiler Pro League: D-W-W-L-L

Club Brugge vs Royale Union Saint-Gilloise Team News

Club Brugge

Bjorn Meijer suffered a knee injury against Antwerp last weekend and has been ruled out of the season. All other players are fit and available for selection by manager Nicky Hayen.

Injured: Bjorn Meijer

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise

Christian Burgess picked up a knock against Anderlecht last weekend but recovered in time to play in the cup final on Thursday and should feature for the team against Club Brugge.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Club Brugge vs Royale Union Saint-Gilloise Predicted XI

Club Brugge Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Simon Mignolet; Kyriani Sabbe, Joel Ordonez, Brandon Mechele, Maxim De Cuyper; Hugo Vetlesen, Raphael Onyedika; Antonio Nusa, Hans Vanaken, Andreas Skov Olsen; Igor Thiago

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Antony Moris; Kevin Mac Allister, Christian Burgess, Koki Machida; Alessio Castro-Montes, Mathias Rasmussen, Charles Vanhoutte, Loic Lapoussin; Cameron Puertas; Gustaf Nilsson, Mohamed Amoura

Club Brugge vs Royale Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction

Club Brugge are on a brilliant six-game winning streak in the league and have lost just one of their last 10 games in the competition. They have won six of their last seven home matches and will be looking forward to the midweek clash.

USG have won three of their last four games after winning just one of their previous eight. They have, however, won just one of their last four away matches and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Club Brugge 2-1 Royale Union Saint-Gilloise