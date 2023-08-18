Club Brugge vs RW De Molenbeek Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20, 2023 

Club Brugge welcome RW De Molenbeek to the Jan Breydel Stadion for a Jupiler League matchday three fixture on Sunday (August 20).

The hosts are coming off a convincing 5-1 win at Akureyri in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers on Thursday. Roman Yaremchuk scored a second half hat-trick to complete the rout as the Blauw-Zwart completed a 10-2 aggregate win.

Molenbeek, meanwhile, claimed a narrow 1-0 home win over KV Mechelen in the league last weekend. Mickael Biron's 73rd-minute strike was the difference between the two sides.

Brugge will turn their attention back to the domestic scene where their last game saw them trounce Eupen 5-0 away from home. Andreas Skov Olsen and Philip Zinckernagel scored braces.

The win took them to third in the standings, having garnered seven points from three games. De Molenbeek, meanwhile, are eighth with six points.

Club Brugge vs RW De Molenbeek Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Five of Molenbeek's last six away games have produced at least three goals.

Four of Brugge's last five games have had more goals in the first half than the second.

De Molenbeek have scored at least twice in five of their last six away games.

Brugge are on a four-game winning streak across competitions.

Club Brugge vs RW De Molenbeek Prediction

Brugge had a season to forget last term and will look to get back on track by winning the league this season.

Molenbeek, meanwhile, are in the top flight for the first time but have had an instant adaptation, winning two of their three games. Brugge have been on a positive run of form domestically and on the continent, so their fine form should continue with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Brugge 3-1 De Molenbeek

Club Brugge vs RW De Molenbeek Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - First half to produce over 1.5 goals