Club Brugge vs Seraing Prediction and Betting Tips | April 7th 2023

Club Brugge will welcome Seraing to the Jan Breydel Stadion for a matchday 32 fixture in the Jupiler League on Friday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a comfortable 3-0 away victory over KV Mechelen last weekend. Noa Lang scored a first-half brace to give his side a two-goal lead, while Brandon Mechele wrapped up proceedings with his 68th-minute strike.

Seraing suffered a harrowing 5-0 defeat to Gent on home turf. Nigerian forward Gift Orban continued his fine run of form, scoring a brace and providing an assist to inspire his side to all three points.

The defeat left the Liege outfit rooted to the bottom of the standings, having garnered just 19 points from 31 matches. They are eight points away from safety. Club Brugge sit in fourth spot with 52 points to their name.

Club Brugge vs Seraing Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be only the fourth meeting between the two sides, with Club Brugge triumphing on all three previous occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2022 when Brugge claimed a 2-0 away victory.

Seraing are currently on a seven-game winless run in the league, losing six games in this run.

Each of Club Brugge's last six league games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Seraing's last six away games have produced three goals or more, with four games witnessing goals at both ends.

Each of Club Brugge's last four home games in all competitions have ended level at halftime.

Club Brugge vs Seraing Prediction

Club Brugge's displays this season have been far below the levels expected, which has seen them falter in their title defense. The Blauw-Zwart need a win here to keep pace with the top four and will fancy their chances of getting maximum points against a struggling Seraing.

The visiting side have been the poorest team in the division this term and look like sure candidates for relegation, having lost 22 of their 31 league games so far.

Club Brugge are heavy favorites and despite their inconsistency, we are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Club Brugge 3-0 Seraing

Club Brugge vs Seraing Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Club Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Club Brugge to win both halves

Poll : 0 votes