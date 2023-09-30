Club Brugge vs Sint-Truiden Prediction and Betting Tips | October 1, 2023

Club Brugge and Sint-Truiden battle for three points in a Jupiler League matchday nine fixture on Sunday (October 1).

The hosts are coming off a 1-1 draw against Genk at home in midweek. Genk went ahead through Bilal El Khannouss' goal in first-half injury time. However, Hans Vanaken levelled matters midway through the second half for Brugge.

Sint-Truiden, meanwhile, harrowingly let a three-goal lead slip in a 3-3 draw at Genk last weekend. Aboubakar Koita's six-minute first-half hat-trick seemingly gave them an insurmountable lead at half-time.

However, Genk rallied after the break, with Bilal El Khannouss, Toluwalase Arokodare and Joseph Painstil finding the back of the net to ensure that the spoils were shared.

The draw left De Kanaries in eighth spot in the standings, having garnered 12 points from eight games. Brugge, meanwhile, are third with 15 points to show for their efforts after eight outings.

Club Brugge vs Sint-Truiden Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 91 times. Brugge lead 56-14.

Their most recent meeting in January 2023 saw the spoils shared in a 1-1 draw.

Brugge have managed just one win in six games across competitions.

Sint-Truiden have drawn their last four road games.

Brugge's last 10 games across competitions have had goals at both ends.

Brugge are unbeaten in eight competitive games at home this season, winning and drawing four apiece.

Club Brugge vs Sint-Truiden Prediction

Brugge have hit a snag in recent weeks after starting the season impressively. Ronny Deila's side have managed just one win in five competitive games and will relish a return to the Jan Breydel, where they're unbeaten this season.

Sint-Truiden, for their part, have been relatively consistent but have shown a penchant for drawing games this season, particularly on their travels. They will still be smarting from the manner in which they dropped points against Genk last weekend.

Expect Brugge to claim a comfortable win in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Brugge 3-1 Sint-Truiden

Club Brugge vs Sint-Truiden Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Brugge to score in both halves