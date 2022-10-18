Club Brugge vs Sint-Truiden Prediction and Betting Tips | October 19, 2022 

Club Brugge and Sint-Truiden will battle for three points in a Jupiler League matchday 13 fixture on Wednesday (October 19).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 victory at arch-rivals Anderlecht on Sunday. Casper Nielsen's 69th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams in the keenly contested game.

St-Truiden, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a 2-1 home win over Sporting Charleroi. Shinji Kagawa opened the scoring in the 12th minute before Frank Boya doubled his team's lead with 20 minutes to go. Amirhossein Hosseiinzadeh netted a consolation in injury time.

The victory helped St Truiden climb above their visitors into tenth spot, having garnered 16 points from 12 games. Club Brugge, meanwhile, are in third spot and have 25 points for their efforts after 12 games.

Club Brugge vs Sint-Truiden Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Brugge have 42 wins from 60 games against Sint-Truiden. Nine games have ended in a share of the spoils, the same number of wins Sint-Truiden have.

Their most recent meeting in January saw Brugge claim a 2-0 home win en route winning their 18th league crown.

St-Truiden were unbeaten in their first five away games this term before their loss to Antwerp.

Brugge's defeat to Westerlo last week snapped their 13-game unbeaten run at home across competitions stretching back to March.

Brugge are unbeaten in 13 meetings against Sint-Truiden, winning the last seven on the trot.

Club Brugge vs Sint-Truiden Prediction

Brugge are trailing league leaders Genk by six points and can hardly afford to fall further behind as they seek to win a fourth straight league crown.

The hosts are heavy favourites in this game, and their seven-game winning run against Sint-Truiden further tips the scale in their favour. They also have an almost impeccable record in front of their fans.

Sint-Truiden, meanwhile, have been one of the most compact teams in the league this season, and their games have the lowest average goals produced so far. However, Brugge are likely to have too much firepower and should claim a comfortable win.

Prediction: Brugge 2-0 Sint-Truiden

Club Brugge vs Sint-Truiden Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 4 - Brugge to win the first half

