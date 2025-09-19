Club Brugge vs Sint-Truidense Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21st 2025

Club Brugge will host Sint-Truidense at Jan Breydel Stadium on Sunday in another round of the 2025-26 Jupiler Pro League campaign. The hosts will be keen to get back to winning ways after dropping points in their last two games.

Club Brugge suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat at the hands of newly-promoted La Louviére last weekend on their return from the international break and are sat in sixth place with only three wins from six games so far. The defending champions landed an emphatic win over Monaco in the UEFA Champions League during the week and will hope to build on that result when they return to domestic action on Sunday.

Sint-Truidense started the season in remarkable fashion, winning four of their opening six games, but suffered their first defeat in a 3-0 loss at home against Westerlo last time out.

The visitors, who ended last season in the relegation round, now appear to be turning things around, but will be facing their biggest test yet when they go up against Nicky Hayen’s side.

Club Brugge vs Sint-Truidense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 96 previous occasions going into this weekend's game. Club Brugge have won 56 of those meetings, 23 have ended in draws and Sint-Truidense have won the remaining 17.

Club Brugge have scored an impressive 22 goals across the last 10 editions of this fixture.

Sint-Truidense have won only two of the last 10 editions of this fixture despite scoring 12 goals across those games.

The hosts currently have the second-best defensive record in the league with only five goals conceded after six games played.

The Canaries have the joint-third-best offensive record in the league with 11 goals scored across seven games.

Club Brugge vs Sint-Truidense Prediction

Club Brugge remain favorites despite their recent struggles, thanks to their much better quality, but will need to avoid complacency and improve on their recent lapses to get a comfortable win.

Sint-Truidense will be satisfied to get a draw against the defending champions, but will need to be at their best and make significant improvements from their last game to get a result on the road.

Prediction: Club Brugge 2-1 Sint-Truidense

Club Brugge vs Sint-Truidense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Club Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in five of their last six matchups)

