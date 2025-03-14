Club Brugge vs Sporting Charleroi Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16, 2025

Club Brugge host Sporting Charleroi at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Sunday in the final round of games in the Jupiler Pro League regular season. The hosts beat Cercle Brugge 3-1 in their last outing.

Hans Vanaken and Ferran Jutgla handed Blauw-Zwart a three-goal lead heading into the break en route taking the three points. Nicky Hayen's men turned their attention to the continent, losing 3-0 to Aston Villa to crash out of the last 16 in the UEFA Champions League.

Charleroi, meanwhile, lost 1-0 to Mechelen in their last match, falling behind in the opening minute. Charleroi are eighth in the points table and could finish the regular season a spot higher with maximum points on Sunday if Standard Liege fail to win elsewhere.

Club Brugge vs Sporting Charleroi Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 110 meetings between Brugge and Charleroi, who trail 67-16.

There have been 27 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

Brugge are undefeated in eight games in the fixture.

Sporting are without a clean sheet in eight games in the fixture.

Blauw-Zwart (61) are the highest-scoring side in the Pro League this season.

Club Brugge vs Sporting Charleroi Prediction

Brugge have lost two of their last three games and have won one of their last five. They have lost their last two home matches,

Charleroi, meanwhile, have won one of their last five matches and two of their last nine. They have endured a difficult time in this fixture and could lose this one.

Prediction: Brugge 3-1 Charleroi

Club Brugge vs Sporting Charleroi Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Brugge

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of their last five meetings have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in their last five matchups.)

