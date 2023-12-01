Club Brugge vs Standard Liege Prediction and Betting Tips | December 3rd 2023 

Club Brugge will host Standard Liege at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The home side have had their struggles in the league of late, although they have performed brilliantly on the continental stage. They picked up a narrow but well-deserved 1-0 win over OH Leuven in their last Pro League outing before thrashing Besiktas 5-0 in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

Club Brugge sit seventh in the league table with 13 points from seven games. They are just one point and one place above their weekend opponents and will be looking to widen that gap on Sunday.

Standard Liege have had mixed results in the league of late and currently find themselves mid-table. They returned to winning ways in the league last time out with a 1-0 victory over Genk, with Japan international Hayao Kawabe scoring the sole goal of the game midway through the second half.

Club Brugge vs Standard Liege Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 196 meetings between Club Brugge and Standard Liege. The hosts have won 76 of those games while the visitors have won just three fewer. There have been 45 draws between the two teams.

The visitors have won two of their last three games in this fixture and have lost just one of their last six.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in five of their last six games across all competitions.

Standard have scored 16 goals in the Belgian top flight this season. Only last-placed Kortrijk (10) have scored fewer.

Club Brugge are one of four teams in the Jupiler Pro League this season yet to taste defeat on home turf.

Club Brugge vs Standard Liege Prediction

Club Brugge are on a run of back-to-back victories and are undefeated in their last four games across all competitions. They are undefeated on home turf this season and will be looking forward to the weekend clash.

Standard's latest result ended a three-game winless run in the league and they will now be looking to build on that this weekend. However, they lost their last two away matches by an aggregate scoreline of 9-1 and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Club Brugge 2-1 Standard Liege

Club Brugge vs Standard Liege Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Club Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last seven league matchups)