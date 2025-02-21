Club Brugge vs Standard Liege Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23rd 2025

Club Brugge will invite Standard Liege to Jan Breydel Stadium in the Belgian Pro League on Sunday. Brugge, second in the league table, have a 17-point lead over the seventh-placed visitors.

Ad

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five games, recording three wins. They met STVV in their previous league outing and played out a 2-2 away draw. Second-half goals from Hans Vanaken and Christos Tzolis helped them come back from two goals down.

They bounced back with a win in the UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoffs on Tuesday, recording a 3-1 away win in the second leg. They progressed to the next round 5-2 on aggregate.

Ad

Trending

Liege have seen a drop in form recently and are winless in their last three games. They hosted league leaders Genk last week and suffered a 2-1 loss. Dennis Eckert scored the consolation goal for them in stoppage time from the penalty spot.

Club Brugge vs Standard Liege Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have met 156 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a narrow 61-57 lead in wins and 38 games ending in draws.

The last five meetings between them have produced conclusive results, with each team recording home wins. Liege registered a 1-0 win in the reverse fixture in August.

Club Brugge are unbeaten in their last 16 home games across all competitions, recording 13 wins.

Standard Liege have lost one of their last six away games in the Belgian Pro League, with four ending in draws.

The visitors have the worst attacking record in the Belgian Pro League this season, scoring 20 goals. Eight of these goals have been scored in away games.

Ad

Club Brugge vs Standard Liege Prediction

Blauw-Zwart progressed to the round of 16 of the Champions League with a convincing win over Atalanta and will head into this match full of confidence. They are unbeaten in their last 11 home meetings against Liege and are strong favorites.

Les Rouches have suffered two defeats on the spin, conceding six goals, and will look to improve upon that record. They have won just two of their last 28 away games in the Belgian Pro League, with both registered this season.

Ad

Brugge have seen an upturn in form, winning three of their last four games. They have an impressive home record in this fixture and should be able to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Club Brugge 2-1 Standard Liege

Club Brugge vs Standard Liege Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Club Brugge to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback