Club Brugge vs Standard Liege Prediction and Betting Tips | March 12th 2023 

Club Brugge and Standard Liege will battle for three points in a Jupiler League matchday 29 fixture on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a harrowing 5-1 defeat away to Benfica in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round-of-16 tie. Goncalo Ramos scored a brace and provided an assist to guide the Portuguese side to a 7-1 aggregate victory.

The defeat saw Brugge part ways with manager Scott Parker after just 12 games under the 42-year-old's stewardship.

Standard Liege claimed maximum points in a routine 2-0 home win over Westerlo last weekend. Aron Donnum and William Balikwisha scored in either half to inspire the win. Noah Ohio provided an assist for both goals.

The win saw Liege climb to sixth spot in the table, having garnered 45 points from 28 matches. Club Brugge are one point better off in fourth place.

Club Brugge vs Standard Liege Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 153rd meeting between the two sides. Club Brugge lead 59-55, while 38 games ended in stalemates.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2022 when Standard Liege claimed a comfortable 3-0 home win.

Club Brugge have managed just two wins from their last 15 competitive games.

Four of the last five head-to-head meetings have produced three goals or more.

Five of Club Brugge's last six home games in all competitions have produced less than three goals, with four games seeing both sides find the back of the net.

Five of Standard Liege's last seven away games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Club Brugge vs Standard Liege Prediction

Club Brugge have had a season to forget so far, with their historic qualification to the UEFA Champions League knockout round the only noteworthy highlight. Their poor domestic form has seen them put up a tame title defense and part ways with two different coaches.

It's been pretty much the same for Standard Liege, who have largely been inconsistent throughout the season.

Both sides are in direct competition for a top-four finish and are likely to go all out for the win. Club Brugge are yet to fill the vacant manager's role and this could be detrimental to their chances of victory. We are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Club Brugge 2-2 Standard Liege

Club Brugge vs Standard Liege Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

