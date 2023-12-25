Club Brugge vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction and Betting Tips | December 26th 2023

Club Brugge will entertain league leaders Union Saint-Gilloise at the Jan Breydel Stadium in their final Belgian Pro League match of the year on Tuesday.

The hosts have enjoyed a good run of form recently and are on a 10-game unbeaten run across all competitions. They registered a second win on the spin last week, defeating RWDM Brussels 6-1. Igor Thiago bagged a hat-trick while Andreas Skov Olsen and Hans Vanaken were also on the scoresheet.

The visitors are on a nine-game unbeaten run across all competitions, recording six wins on the trot. First-half goals from Cameron Puertas and Mohamed Amoura helped them to a 2-1 win over Eupen in their previous outing.

They have an eight-point advantage over second-placed Anderlecht and have a commanding 14-point lead over the fourth-placed hosts.

Club Brugge vs Union Saint-Gilloise Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 31 times in all competitions, including friendlies. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record at the moment with 19 wins to their name. The visitors have got the better of western rivals six times and six games have ended in draws.

They met in the reverse fixture in November, with Saint-Gilloise recording a 2-1 home win.

The hosts have the best defensive record in the Belgian Pro League this season, conceding 16 goals in 19 games. The visitors, meanwhile, have the best attacking record in the league, scoring 43 goals in that period.

Club Brugge are unbeaten in their last six league outings, keeping five clean sheets.

Union Saint-Gilloise are unbeaten in their last 13 league games, recording 12 wins.

Brugge are unbeaten at home in the league this season, recording five wins in nine games.

The visitors have a good away record in the league this season, suffering just one loss in nine away games. They have registered seven wins in that period.

Club Brugge vs Union Saint-Gilloise Prediction

Blauw-Zwart have won eight of their last 10 games across all competitions and head into the match in good form. They are unbeaten at home across all competitions, recording four wins on the spin. They have 11 wins in 16 home meetings against the visitors and are strong favorites.

Ronny Deila remains without the services of Casper Nielsen, Joel Ordonez, and Kyriani Sabbe through injuries. Bjorn Meijer picked up an injury in the first half of their win over RWDM and faces a late fitness test. Tajon Buchanan has been linked with a move to Inter Milan and has been left out of the squad.

Les Unionistes have enjoyed a 13-game unbeaten run in the Pro League, recording 12 wins. They have registered back-to-back wins in their last three away games and will look to build on that form here.

Alexander Blessin has called up a strong 20-man squad for the match and all eyes will be on Mohamed Amoura, who has 13 goals to his name this season and has scored in his last five appearances for the club.

Fatigue will be a factor for both teams as they play after just three days in this Boxing Day clash. With that in mind and considering their current form, a high-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Club Brugge 2-2 Union Saint-Gilloise

Club Brugge vs Union Saint-Gilloise Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Igor Thiago to score or assist any time - Yes